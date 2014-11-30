* Gold falls more than 1 pct, Swiss franc dips after Swiss
vote
* Oil hits 4-year low as OPEC shock continues to reverberate
* Dollar shines as deflation fears grow in Japan, Europe
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 1 Gold prices fell the most in more
than three weeks and the Swiss franc dipped slightly on Monday
after Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals to boost
gold reserves in a referendum.
The measure, had it been approved, would have compelled the
Swiss National Bank (SNB) to more than double its gold reserves
and banned it from ever selling the metal, threatening its
ability to defend a 1.20 euro cap on the Swiss franc imposed at
the height of the euro zone crisis.
Gold fell more than two percent to $1,142.91 per ounce
, its lowest level in more than three weeks, while silver
also took a hit, falling more than six percent to a five-year
low of $14.42 per ounce.
The Swiss franc dipped to 1.2042 on the euro from
1.2018 at the end of last week. It last stood at 1.2036.
"The result should of course temporarily relieve the
pressure on the SNB's currency floor, albeit whilst doing little
or nothing in our opinion to reverse the fundamental downward
trajectory of EUR/CHF," said JPMorgan analyst Paul Meggyesi.
Oil prices hit new four-year lows, unable to find a bottom
despite their biggest fall in 2 1/2 years last week after OPEC
resisted cuts to output in the face of a supply glut.
U.S. crude fell more than two percent to a four-year
low $64.62 per barrel after a 13.5 percent last week. That
marked a 40 percent decline from their peak in June.
Sliding oil prices have stirred deflation fears in the euro
zone and Japan, cementing expectations that the European Central
Bank and the Bank of Japan will take more steps to support their
respective economies.
The dollar, taking advantage of such concerns, attracted
bids against the euro and yen.
The euro was slightly weaker at $1.2441 after having
fallen on Friday on data showing annual inflation in the euro
zone cooled to five-year lows of 0.3 percent in November.
Many traders expect the ECB may signal further action to
ward off deflation later this week.
The dollar also gained 0.2 percent in early trade to 118.81
yen, coming within sight of testing its seven-year high
of 118.98 set on Nov. 20.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, rose to 88.316, near
four-year highs of 88.44 set on Monday last week.
In Asia, falls in energy and raw material prices look set to
hurt assets that are tied to the resource sector, including from
Australian mining shares to the Malaysian ringgit.
Australian shares dipped 0.2 percent in early trade,
helping to push down MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan 0.3 percent.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> traded about 0.3 percent
below Friday's local closing levels but traders say Japanese
shares could benefit from both the fall in the yen and oil.
Indeed, shares of some of the other oil consuming economies
could gain after Wall Street shares rose for a sixth straight
week, as strength in consumer names offset falls in energy
shares.
U.S. debt yields have fallen to six-weeks low of 2.166
percent on Friday as the fall in oil prices cooled
inflation expectations.
