* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* U.S. crude rebounds after API data shows weekly stock fall
* Nikkei pares gains but still marks fresh 7-year closing
high
* Dollar notches 7-year high against yen
* Aussie sets 4-year low after downbeat GDP surprise
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 3 The dollar marked a fresh
seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday, which helped lift
the Nikkei to a similar closing record, while oil prices
recovered on news of a drop in U.S. supply.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down about 0.2 percent. But Japan's Nikkei
stock average finished 0.3 percent higher, off its session highs
but still closing at its highest level since July 2007.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 17 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent; Germany's DAX
to open 35 points higher, or up 0.4 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to open 9 points higher, or 0.2 percent.
A pair of surveys showed that China's services sector grew
slightly faster in November, though they did not banish fears of
the Chinese economy softening.
"Downside pressures on the economy still persist," said Qu
Hongbin, an economist at HSBC in Hong Kong, adding that he
expected further policy easing in coming weeks.
Wall Street posted solid gains on Tuesday, with the Dow
Jones industrial average closing at a record high,
boosted by gains in energy shares as investors searched for
bargains in the sector.
U.S. crude was off its Asian session highs but still
rose 0.5 percent to $67.21 a barrel, after industry group
American Petroleum Institute (API) released data on Tuesday
showing U.S. crude stocks fell 6.5 million barrels last week.
Brent crude added 0.3 percent to $70.73. Brent and
U.S. crude touched five-year lows on Monday in recently volatile
trade amid massive oversupply.
"The market's volatility is a result of people working out
what's going to happen next," said Jonathan Barratt, chief
investment officer at Ayers Alliance Securities.
Saudi Arabia would only consider cutting production if other
countries, including non-OPEC producer Russia, joined in limits,
former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Faisal said on
Tuesday.
While economists fear the sharp drop in global energy prices
could magnify deflationary forces in some countries, both New
York Fed President William Dudley and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
this week painted a mostly rosy outlook for the U.S. economy and
welcomed cheaper oil.
"Both were relatively optimistic on the U.S. economy and
went out of their way to stress upside benefits to the U.S.
economy of weaker oil prices," Steven Englander, global head of
G10 foreign exchange strategy at CitiFX, said in a note.
"All of this is extremely positive for USD," he added.
Rising Treasury yields added to the appeal of the U.S.
dollar on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
ticked up to 2.290 percent in Asian trade, up from
its U.S. close of 2.285 percent.
The greenback pushed about 0.1 percent higher to 119.26 yen
, after earlier rising as high as 119.44 on the EBS
trading platform, its strongest level since August 2007.
The euro was down about 0.1 percent at $1.2372.
The Australian dollar, already under pressure from sagging
oil prices, tumbled to four-year lows on Wednesday after
surprisingly weak growth data prompted markets to raise the
chance of an interest rate cut next year.
Australian gross domestic product rose by 0.3 percent in the
third quarter, less than half what analysts expected and the
slowest since early 2013.
That helped push the Aussie as low as $0.8388, its
weakest since mid-2010, It was last down 0.5 percent at $0.8403.
Spot gold edged higher as the dollar came off its
session highs, rising about 0.2 percent to $1,200.35 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Beijing and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Eric Meijer)