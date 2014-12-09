* Oil prices hit five-year lows, other commodities pressured
* Yen bounces as Chinese yuan, Australia dlr lose out
* Chinese stocks buck trend with meteoric rally
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 9 Oil prices skidded to fresh
five-year lows on Tuesday, pressuring commodity-linked
currencies and most Asian shares as a bout of risk aversion
rippled through world markets.
The urge for safety gave a rare boost to the Japanese yen
which notched up particularly large gains on the beleaguered
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Much of the action was in oil where a glut of supply has
seen prices fall for almost six months now, so pressuring energy
stocks and commodity-related assets globally.
Brent crude shed 70 cents to $65.49 a barrel, while
U.S. crude futures lost another 46 cents to $62.59. Both
had already tumbled more than 4 percent on Monday on
expectations that a deepening oil glut would keep prices under
pressure into the new year.
Prices are likely to remain around $65 a barrel for the next
six to seven months until the global economy recovers or OPEC
changes its production policy, the head of Kuwait's state oil
company said.
While falling energy prices are a boon for consumer spending
power in much of the world, it was bad news for resource stocks
like Australia's Santos which shed almost 8 percent.
The pain spread across the main Australian share index which
skidded 1.7 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8
percent to a seven-week trough.
Spread betters predicted the FTSE, DAX and
CAC 40 would all open around 0.4 percent lower.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.8 percent, but that follows a
run of hefty gains which took it to the highest since mid-2007.
Chinese shares have also been on a tear and Tuesday was no
exception as the CSI300 index powered up another 3
percent to peaks last visited in April 2011. It has now climbed
by a third in just three weeks.
In currency markets, the yen benefited as nervous
speculators cut back on short positions. The dollar faded to
120.15 yen, and away from Monday's high of 121.86, while
the euro retreated to 148.00.
The Australian dollar was a major loser, reflecting the
country's position as a major commodity exporter, and slid a
full yen to 99.04.
The selling spread to the Chinese yuan which was
heading for its largest one-day drop since 2008 as corporates
bailed out on expectations of further monetary easing.
Spot yuan slid nearly half a percent to 6.2007 per dollar,
accelerating a decline that began when China's central bank
surprised markets last month by cutting interest rates.
Not helping risk appetite was a Wall Street Journal report
that Fed official were seriously considering dropping an
assurance that short-term interest rates will stay near zero for
a "considerable time".
Such a move would be taken as a sign the central bank was on
target to start raising interest rates around the middle of next
year, a view that has gained great traction since last week's
surprisingly strong payrolls report.
Yields on two-year Treasury debt has spiked to
highs not seen since April 2011 while the whole yield curve has
flattened markedly as investors wager Fed action will keep
inflation low over the long run.
The lack of inflationary pressure combined with a rising
U.S. dollar kept gold on the back foot. Spot prices were
stuck at $1,200 on Tuesday after shedding a couple of bucks the
previous session.
