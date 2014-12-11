* Spreadbetters see lower open for European bourses
* Asia's regional stock index down 0.7 percent
* Dollar gains some respite after successive losses
* U.S. crude posts modest bounce after bruising fall
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 11 Asian stocks fell on Thursday as
falling oil prices added to global growth concerns, while the
dollar saw a bit of a respite against the yen and euro after
successive sharp losses.
Spreadbetters expected the bearish tone for equities to
continue into Europe, forecasting Britain's FTSE to fall
by as much as 0.3 percent at the open, and Germany's DAX
and France's CAX to start 0.4 percent lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.7 percent as another large decline in
oil prices took a heavy toll on energy shares and hit Wall
Street hard overnight.
The volatile Shanghai Composite Index shed earlier
gains and fell 0.8 percent after regulators announced a flood of
IPO approvals, which could signal authorities are growing
increasingly concerned over the China markets' massive rally in
the last two weeks.
Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1 percent, pulling further back
from 7-1/2 year highs hit at the week's start, with sentiment
bruised by the rout in U.S. stocks.
Crude oil prices fell as much as 5 percent overnight after
data underscored weak U.S. demand and Saudi Arabia reiterated
that it has no plans to curb output.
Brent crude ticked up 0.8 percent to $64.73 a barrel
but stayed within reach of a five-year low hit in the previous
session, with the market's bearish tone largely intact.
The dollar edged up 0.3 percent to 118.165 yen,
getting some respite after retreating to as low as 117.445 from
a seven-year high of 121.86 reached on Monday.
The S&P 500, at a record high just last Friday, fell
to its lowest since early November on Wednesday.
"Recent nervousness in equity market sentiment is consistent
with our view that equity fund positioning is near peak levels,
which points to a near-term pullback," strategists at Barclays
said in a note to clients.
"With underperformance by active managers, we worry that
redemptions will continue and force an unwind of currently
extended positioning," they said.
In addition to declining oil, concerns over the political
situation in Greece have also dented appetite for risk assets.
The euro was steady at $1.2449 after rising to
$1.2496. The common currency had rallied back from 2-1/2 year
trough of $1.2247 hit on Monday before losing steam.
Despite the recent volatility displayed by the dollar, the
divergence in U.S. monetary policy from Europe and Japan could
continue to favour the greenback in the long term.
New Zealand's central bank governor said he expected to see
the most quantitative easing since 2011 around the world next
year, particularly as economic risks in Japan and Europe remain.
"There are question marks around Japan and certainly in
Europe," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler
told a media briefing.
The RBNZ on Thursday held its benchmark rate at a near
six-year high and signalled further modest rate rises over time.
That propelled the New Zealand dollar to a nine-day
high of $0.7872 and away from a 2-1/2 year low of $0.7609
plumbed Tuesday.
The Australian dollar rose 0.1 percent to $0.8325
after data revealed Australian employment in November showed a
much higher than expected rise.
The Aussie, another recent beneficiary of the retreating
greenback, had fallen to a 4-1/2 year low of $0.8223 on Tuesday.
Safe-haven government debt remained better-bid. The
benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield
touched 0.390 percent, its lowest since April 2013.
(Additional reporting by Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing
by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)