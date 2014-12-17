* Fed pledges to be patient on withdrawing stimulus
* Wall St racks up biggest daily gain this year
* Treasury yields jump, give U.S. dollar a boost
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 18 Asian shares rallied on Thursday
after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this year when
the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised
to be patient in removing policy stimulus.
The jitters of recent days also calmed a touch as Russia
managed to stabilise its rouble, if only for now, and oil prices
eked out a rare bounce. As risk aversion ebbed, U.S. bond yields
rose and the dollar regained some lost ground.
In Asia, Nikkei futures were pointing to an opening
increase of at least 1 percent, while stocks in Australia
climbed 1.1 percent. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.
Wall Street rebounded after three days of declines after the
Fed said it would adopt a "patient" approach to raising interest
rates.
Equity investors seemed content that any move would be
cautious and drove the Dow up 1.69 percent. The S&P 500
gained 2.04 percent and the Nasdaq 2.12 percent.
Bond investors were less enthused as some had thought the
downward spiral in oil combined with low inflation, economic
weakness globally and the Russian financial crisis would lead
the Fed to push out the likely timing of the first hike.
Instead, Fed Chair Janet Yellen played down the impact of
oil and falling inflation expectations, while policy members
kept their outlook for rates unchanged.
As a result, Treasuries erased an early rally and yields on
two-year paper jumped 10 basis points from the day's trough to
stand at 0.617 percent.
Still, longer-term yields remain low historically, as do
market based measures of expected inflation. Data out on
Wednesday showed consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in November,
the biggest drop in six months, as fuel costs fell.
As a result, investors continue to wager that any tightening
will proceed at a snail's pace. Fed fund futures <0#FF:>
currently imply a rate of 0.56 percent by the end of 2015, while
the median forecast by Fed members is 1.25 percent.
The rise in yields was enough to revive U.S. dollar bulls
after a few days of caution and the currency climbed to 118.92
yen from a low of 116.29.
The euro retreated to $1.2336, after being as high as
$1.2515 at one stage on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar index
gained 1 percent for the day.
The single currency also took a hit when European Central
Bank board member Benoit Coeure said there was support on the
bank's policymaking council for more action, with sovereign bond
purchases the "baseline option".
In commodity markets, oil prices were mixed after some wild
swings on Wednesday. Brent was up 63 cents at $60.64,
but had been as high as $68.71 at one stage.
U.S. crude was quoted 36 cents lower at $56.11 having
been as high as $58.98 on Wednesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)