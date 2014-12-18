* As Wall St jumps for second day
* Swiss central bank imposes negative rates to restrain
franc
* BOJ to stick with bond buying, ECB getting closer to QE
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 19 Asian markets looked set for
another upbeat session on Friday after Wall Street boasted its
biggest two-day advance since late 2011 amid relief the Federal
Reserve was in no rush to start hiking interest rates.
The gains came even as oil stayed under pressure, suggesting
equity investors were beginning to see the positives in lower
fuel costs and increased consumer spending power.
Brent was quoted $1.37 lighter at $59.81 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was hovering around $55.00 after losing
more than $2 on Thursday.
In Asia, Nikkei futures pointed to opening gains of
around 2 percent which would erase much of the index's recent
losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan firmed 0.4 percent.
"Risk sentiment is ending the week on a stronger footing
after a poor start," said analysts at Barclays. "Market
expectations for ECB QE add to the Fed's upbeat message on U.S.
growth and stabilization in Russia."
Dealers noted that Friday was quadruple witching day, where
market index futures and options, stock options and stock
futures expire, often leading to heightened volatility.
The Bank of Japan also holds a policy meeting Friday and is
certain to stay committed to its massive stimulus campaign,
printing yen to buy truck loads of government bonds.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will likely repeat calls for
firms to increase wages at his post-meeting news conference, as
well as urge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to press ahead with
fiscal and structural reforms.
On Wall Street, investors were still celebrating the Fed's
pledge to be patient in withdrawing stimulus. The Dow
surged 2.43 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.4 percent
and Nasdaq 2.24 percent.
That was the biggest daily rise for the S&P since January
2013 and left it up 4.5 percent in just two sessions.
The technology sector jumped 3 percent as Oracle
Corp romped 10.2 percent higher a day after quarterly
results topped Wall Street expectations.
GOING NEGATIVE
In currencies, the main mover was the Swiss franc which slid
after Switzerland's central bank surprised by imposing negative
interest rates on deposits, essentially charging banks for
parking their francs at the SNB.
A higher franc would aggravate the country's deflation
problem, so the SNB hopes to stem a flight to the safe-haven
currency driven by concern over the euro zone and Russia's
deepening crisis.
The franc duly slid to its lowest against the US dollar
since May 2013 at 0.9847 francs. However, losses against
the euro were much more modest in part because the European
Central Bank is widely expected to ease again soon.
Indeed, analysts were quick to note that the SNB's negative
rates take effect on Jan 22, the date of the ECB's next meeting,
which only fuelled speculation the ECB will finally launch
all-out quantitative stimulus by buying government debt.
That was one reason the euro resumed its decline against the
U.S. dollar, dropping to $1.2285 and a long way from the
week's peak of $1.2569. That was uncomfortably close to its
December trough of $1.2245, and a break there would take it to
territory not visited since late 2012.
With the ECB set to ease and the Fed contemplating
tightening, yields have moved decisively in favour of the
dollar. The premium that two-year Treasuries pay over bunds has
widened to 71 basis points, its biggest since early 2007.
Yields on U.S. 10-year paper rose back to 2.22
percent, having been as low as 2.00 percent early in the week.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)