* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* Euro inches up after earlier drop to 2-year lows vs.
dollar
* Oil rises, taking a breather from recent rout
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 22 Asian shares took their cues from
Wall Street and kicked off a holiday-shortened week on a strong
footing on Monday as oil prices recovered, while the euro
touched a fresh two-year low against the greenback on divergent
monetary policy expectations.
Spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to
open up by 32 points, or 0.5 percent. They predicated Germany's
DAX would edge up by 5 points, or 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 would open up by 13 points, or 0.3
percent.
"Ahead of European trade, we are calling the major bourses
firmer, said Melbourne-based IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu,
"with some choppy price action likely."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains and was up 1.4 percent. Japan's
Nikkei stock average pared early gains but managed to
eke out a 0.1 percent rise ahead of a Japanese public holiday on
Tuesday, while Australian shares surged 1.9 percent.
"We're seeing a positive lead coming from Wall Street, (the)
bounce in oil prices and energy stocks," said Leanne Jones,
market analyst at Bell Direct.
"If we can continue seeing this Santa Claus rally continue
then I suppose we'll finish the year on a positive note," Jones
added.
Oil took a breather after its recent gyrations, with U.S.
crude adding 1 percent to $57.69 a barrel, following a
week in which it shed 2 percent to extend the rout that has
nearly halved its value since June. Brent rose 1.2
percent to $62.03.
Activity was likely to be thin this week, with many
investors away for Christmas and the run-up to New Year
holidays.
On Wall Street on Friday, U.S. shares rose, with the S&P 500
coming within a few points of its closing record high.
That index has risen 5 percent since Wednesday to log its best
three-day gain since 2011, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said
it would be "patient" on raising benchmark U.S. interest rates,
depending on domestic growth and inflation.
Three Fed officials on Friday offered clues on the thinking
inside the U.S. central bank as it gears up to raise interest
rates, likely in 2015.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker echoed Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's view at her press conference two days earlier that the
drop in energy prices will boost U.S. consumer spending, and
said that he supported the central bank's addition of the word
"patient" to describe its interest rate guidance in its policy
statement last week. Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said rate hikes in 2015 would create "unacceptable"
downside risks to U.S. inflation.
San Francisco Fed chief John Williams told Bloomberg Radio
it seems "reasonable" for the Fed to raise rates in mid-2015.
By contrast, ECB governing council member Luc Coene said in
a newspaper interview on Saturday that the bank should start
buying government bonds to tackle poor investor confidence and
low inflation in the euro zone.
The euro edged up about 0.2 percent to $1.2252, after
earlier dropping as low as $1.2220, its lowest level since
August 2012.
Against the yen, it added 0.3 percent to 146.46 yen
, but remained a considerable distance from a six-year
high of 149.79 touched earlier in December.
Calming some fears about political stability in the euro
zone, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras offered on Sunday to
bring pro-European independents into the government and hold new
elections in late 2015 if lawmakers back him to elect a new
president.
The surprise announcement came ahead of the second round of
voting for president and followed a disappointing result for the
government in the first round last week, when it won less
support than expected. Two remaining rounds of voting are
planned on Dec. 23 and Dec. 29.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady on the day at 119.51
, still well away from a 7-1/2 year high of 121.86 touched
this month but also off last week's low of 115.56 marked before
the Fed's statement.
On Friday, the Bank of Japan maintained its pledge of
increasing base money, or cash and deposits at banks, at an
annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($669.40 billion) through
aggressive asset purchases. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda voiced
confidence the bank will meet its ambitious price target despite
a recent plunge in oil prices.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of six rival currencies, inched down about 0.2 percent
to 89.458, but was still within sight of a near nine-year peak
of 89.645 set on Friday.
Spot gold added about 0.3 percent to $1,198.60 an
ounce, after losing about 2 percent last week on worries over a
U.S. interest rate hike next year.
($1 = 119.5100 yen)
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney)