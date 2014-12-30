* Spreadbetters see European markets opening lower
* Oil, copper drop; dollar index at top peak since April
2006
* Euro falls after Greece fails to elect president, election
set
* Nikkei drops sharply on last day of trade; up over 7 pct
in 2014
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 30 Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a
stronger dollar fueled a further selloff in commodities, and as
political uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to
take risks in the final trading days of 2014.
Some of the gloom was likely to spread to European bourses.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to
open 0.4 percent lower, while Germany's DAX and
France's CAC 40 were both seen opening down 0.2 percent.
Activity was thin ahead of the New Year's holiday, with many
traders having closed out positions. Japanese markets will be
shut from Wednesday to Friday, reopening next Monday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.8 percent on the day, and off
less than 1 percent for the year.
Japan's Nikkei stock average shed 1.6 percent on its
final day of 2014 trading, but still gained 7.1 percent this
year. With reflationary policies of the Bank of Japan and Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe set to continue in 2015, many investors
maintained a bullish outlook.
"The new year will be very positive, with stocks boosted by
likely additional easing by the BOJ and corporate earnings
growth," predicted Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex,
Inc.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
ended slightly lower, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
Composite managed to eke out modest gains despite
concerns about Greece's political woes.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough support
for his presidential nominee on Monday, and will call a national
election for Jan. 25.
The election could open the way for Greece's Syriza party to
come to power. It wants to wipe out a big part of the country's
debt and cancel the terms of the bailout Athens received from
the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Developments in Greece weighed on the euro, which fell to a
fresh low of $1.2123 on the EBS trading platform, its
lowest since mid-2012. It was last down about 0.2 percent on the
day at $1.2131, and was on track to lose more than 11 percent
this year.
"Our bearish view on EUR/USD rests on the assumption that
monetary policy settings on both sides of the Atlantic are
likely to diverge markedly next year," strategists at UBS wrote
in a note to clients.
"That remains the case, but now we believe the return of
political uncertainty to Greece could trigger an acceleration of
the euro's downtrend over the next two months," UBS said.
Recent solid data has reinforced the view that the U.S.
economy is improving enough for the Federal Reserve to consider
raising interest rates in mid-2015. That would be in contrast to
the still-sluggish economies of the euro zone and Japan, where
central bankers are likely to continue monetary easing.
Against its Japanese counterpart, a perennial market
favourite in times of risk aversion, the dollar slipped about
0.3 percent to 120.31 yen. But it remained up more than
14 percent for this year, and not far from a 7-1/2 year high of
121.84 hit earlier this month.
Despite the greenback's weakness against the yen on Tuesday,
the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of rival currencies, added about 0.1 percent to 90.277
after rising as high as 90.325, its highest level since April
2006.
The dollar's general strength continued to pressure
commodities, which are priced in dollars and therefore become
more expensive and less appealing to holders of weaker
currencies.
Copper edged down about 0.1 percent on the day on
Tuesday to $6,280.25 a tonne, after falling to its lowest level
in four-and-a-half years this week on concerns about the strong
dollar and China's slowing economy.
Oil futures erased early gains and extended sharp overnight
losses as persistent worries about a global supply glut offset
concerns about output disruptions in Libya.
U.S. oil futures slipped 0.9 percent to $53.12 a
barrel after shedding 1.9 percent on Monday. Brent crude
dropped 1 percent to $57.30 after hitting 5-1/2-year low.
An industry group, the American Petroleum Institute, is
scheduled to release its inventory report later in the day,
while the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration will release its data on Wednesday.
"A potential surprise draw in U.S. oil stocks would give a
short-term fillip to the upside," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at Sydney's CMC Markets.
