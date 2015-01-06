* Oil prices near 5-1/2-year lows, no sign of bottoming out
* Nikkei posts biggest fall in 10 months, Kospi hit 1 1/2-yr
low
* Greece worries add to gloom
* European shares seen little changed after big fall on
Monday
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 6 Asian shares slumped on Tuesday as
sliding oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece forced
investors out of riskier assets and into the safety of
government bonds, while the euro wallowed near nine-year lows.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent, giving up half of the gains
made since it hit a 10-month low on Dec. 17.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 3 percent, its largest fall
in almost 10 months while South Korean shares fell 1.7 percent
to a 1-1/2-year low. Even high-flying mainland Chinese shares
pulled back after hitting 5-1/2-year highs earlier in
the session.
European shares were seen little changed, with many
countries on holiday. Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
and Germany's DAX to open almost flat.
The slide in oil prices showed little signs of abating in
the new year, plunging as much as 6 percent on Monday to hit
their lowest since spring 2009, as increased output of U.S.
shale oil has exacerbated a global supply glut.
"Falls in oil prices are going beyond many people's
expectations. This will put pressure on the earnings of U.S.
energy firms," said Hirokazu Kabeya, senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
U.S. crude crashed below $50 a barrel on Monday while
benchmark Brent tumbled under $53 after data showed
Russian oil output at post-Soviet era highs and Iraqi oil
exports near 35-year peaks.
They rebounded slightly on Tuesday with U.S. crude last
traded at $50.21, up 17 cents. Brent stood at $53.34 but that
did little to dispel concerns that current low prices would
squeeze many energy producers and hurt many assets with close
links to energy.
The U.S. S&P 500 had its worst day in almost three
months on Monday, dropping 1.8 percent, with energy shares
leading the decline.
Adding to the gloom was increasing speculation that Greece
might be kicked out of the euro zone if a left-wing party that
has vowed to end austerity measures and erase a big portion of
its debt wins in Jan. 25 elections, as widely expected.
Developments in Greece, however, have not hit other
periphery euro zone bonds so far, with their yields stuck near
record low levels as investors see limited risk of a collapse of
the monetary union.
Part of the reason behind that stability is expectations
that the European Central Bank could start buying government
debt to shore up the economy as soon as this month.
The prospect of more policy easing from the ECB kept the
euro at bay. The common currency last traded at $1.1956
after slipping into the $1.1860 area on Monday, reaching depths
not seen since early 2006.
"The next possible targets for the euro will be around
$1.18, the level when the common currency started and around
$1.16, its November 2005 low. It could see further falls
depending on the outcome of Greek election, or the euro zone's
reaction to that, rather," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Adding pressure on the ECB to do more, German inflation
slowed to its lowest in over five years in December. The data
came just days after ECB President Mario Draghi said the risks
were growing that inflation would stay too low for too long.
As riskier assets came under pressure, prices of safe haven
assets such as the yen and government bonds gained on
flight-to-quality bids.
The yen strengthened 0.6 percent to 118.88 to the dollar
from a low of 120.745 hit on Friday.
The 30-year U.S. bond yield fell to a 2-1/2-year low of
2.592 percent on Monday and last stood at 2.601 percent
.
Gold prices extended gains after 1 percent on Monday to
trade at $1,206.60 per ounce.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)