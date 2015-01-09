* Upbeat U.S. econ view, ECB stimulus hopes diffuse risk
aversion
* European bourses seen opening flat to slightly lower
* Dec U.S. non-farm payrolls seen showing addition of
240,000 jobs
* Euro probes 9-year lows against the dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 9 Asian stocks rose on Friday on
upbeat expectations for the closely-watched U.S. jobs data,
while the euro continued to flirt with fresh nine-year lows
against the dollar.
But spreadbetters expected the rebound in equities to peter
out in Europe ahead of the U.S. employment data, forecasting
Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX to open little
changed and France's CAC to start a shade lower.
Equities worldwide suffered deep losses early this week as
plunging oil prices and global growth woes triggered investor
flight from risk assets. But optimism about the U.S. economy and
prospects of more stimulus from the European Central Bank and
China have diffused risk aversion for the time being.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.2 percent.
Australian shares added 1.6 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 2 percent and Hong
Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 1.2 percent. Japan's
Nikkei was up 0.1 percent after giving back earlier
gains.
The S&P 500 has risen a total of 3 percent over the
last two sessions, retracing most of its 4.2 percent loss in the
previous five trading days.
Friday's U.S. jobs report is expected to show that non-farm
payrolls increased by 240,000 in December. That would mark the
11th consecutive month of job gains above 200,000, the longest
stretch since 1994.
"With worries over the Chinese economy slowing down and
risks from Greece still in place, further evidence of continuing
recovery in the U.S. economy will be needed if risk appetite is
to recover fully," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG
Securities in Tokyo.
A strong non-farm reading would strengthen prospects of the
Federal Reserve hiking rates later this year and again highlight
the contrast in policies between the ECB, now facing euro zone
deflation and seen on the brink of adopting quantitative easing.
The grip of falling prices was evident in China as well.
Data on Friday showed inflation in the world's second largest
economy hovered close to a five-year low, giving policymakers
more room to ease policy and support growth. China's stock
markets were the top performers in the world last year on
expectations of further stimulus measures.
"Deflation this year is definitely a risk," said Minggao
Shen, economist at Citi in Hong Kong.
"We continue to argue that deflation provides more room for
policy easing. Our best-case scenario is still two more rate
cuts in the first half of this year and maybe three to four
reserve requirement ratio cuts this year."
In currencies, the euro traded at $1.1806, wallowing
close to a fresh nine-year low of $1.1754 hit overnight on the
back of enhanced expectations that the ECB would embark on fresh
easing as early as this month.
The dollar traded at 119.230 yen, having come back
from a three-week low of 118.05 struck on Tuesday when risk
aversion favoured the safe-haven Japanese currency.
Providing another source of relief for still wary global
markets, crude oil prices held their ground after a 10 percent
loss earlier in the week.
U.S. crude oil gained 37 cents to $49.16 a barrel
after plumbing a 5-1/2-year low of $46.83 on Wednesday.
Tanking prices have started taking a toll on the once
booming U.S. shale oil and gas producers.
WBH Energy, a small Texas producer, filed for bankruptcy
protection this week, becoming what may be the first, and
unlikely the last, American company of its kind to do so since
crude prices started sliding six months ago.
