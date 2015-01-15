* Spreadbetters see higher open for European bourses
* RBI surprises with rate cut, Indian stocks rally
* Mood over risk assets still subdued after weak U.S. data
* Dollar gains some respite as U.S. yields inch up after
plunge
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 15 Asian stocks mostly edged up on
Thursday after a significant rebound in oil and copper prices
brought a semblance of calm, while the dollar regained ground
lost on disappointing U.S. retail sales.
Spreadbetters saw the upward momentum for risk assets being
retained in Europe, forecasting Britain's FTSE to open
up by as much as 0.5 percent and Germany's DAX and
France's CAC both seen starting 0.6 percent higher.
Indian stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of India
yielded to signs of slowing inflation and delivered a surprise
interest rate cut. The India NSE index rose 1.8 percent.
Equity gains in much of the region were less spectacular as
global growth worries lingered after weak U.S. retail sales
compounded concerns over an earlier plunge in copper prices.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
rose 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.3
percent.
Stocks in Australia, heavily dependent on exports of
natural resources, lost 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI
dropped 0.2 percent.
"Consumers gain purchasing power when oil prices fall, but
the fact that U.S. retail sales fell in December despite cheap
oil has highlighted a serious deflation risk," said Chun
Jung-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
Copper skidded to a 5-1/2-year low on Wednesday as the
recent decline in oil prices amplified fears about the state of
the global economy. The industrial metal is generally considered
a barometer of world demand.
After plunging 5.3 percent overnight, benchmark LME copper
rose 1.3 percent to $5,622 a tonne.
Wednesday's data from the United States further capped risk
appetite, with investors already feeling a chill from the World
Bank's downgrade of its 2015 and 2016 economic forecasts.
U.S. retail sales recorded their largest decline in 11
months in December as demand fell almost across the board,
tempering expectations for a sharp acceleration in consumer
spending in the fourth quarter.
Oil prices retained a bulk of their gains after rebounding
from near six-year lows overnight as traders turned away from
bearish bets stoked by a global supply glut to cover expiring
options.
U.S. crude was down 0.9 percent at $48.06 a barrel
after surging nearly six percent overnight.
The technical nature of the rebound in oil prices kept
markets cautious about the outlook.
"The question is whether the market sees the current decline
as overdone and is now establishing a bottom or is resetting and
will go again," Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in
Melbourne, said in note to clients.
"I see the latter as the most likely scenario - the oil rout
is far from over and it looks to me like a dead cat bounce."
In currencies, the dollar nursed losses after the
weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data pulled U.S. Treasury
yields sharply lower on Wednesday.
The dollar crawled up 0.3 percent to 117.72 yen after
going as low as 116.06 overnight, its lowest in a month.
Giving the dollar a bit of respite, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield was at 1.8758 percent after touching
a 20-month trough of 1.7840 percent.
The disappointing U.S. data led the market to push further
out the day when the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver its
first interest rate increase, which many analysts had suspected
could come in June.
The euro fetched $1.1775, limping away from a
nine-year low of $1.1728.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)