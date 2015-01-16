* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening lower
* Swiss move to abandon currency cap implies bold ECB easing
ahead
* Euro catches breath after biggest 1-day fall against Swiss
franc
* Dollar plumbs one-month lows vs safe-haven JPY, Nikkei
sinks
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 16 Asian shares stumbled on Friday
and the dollar skidded against the safe-haven yen after
Switzerland's central bank unexpectedly scrapped its currency
cap - jolting markets already roiled by plunging commodities
prices.
Financial spreadbetters expected some of the gloom to spread
to Europe, where they predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would
open 52 to 64 points lower, or down as much as 0.8 percent;
Germany's DAX was seen opening 50 to 71 points lower,
or down as much as 0.5 percent; and France's CAC 40 was
called to open down 28 to 38 points, or as much as 0.7 percent
lower.
"European equities are set to open lower, giving back some
of yesterday's mammoth gains after a roller coaster session,"
Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed about 0.4 percent. A resurgent yen
pressured exporter shares and helped push Japan's Nikkei stock
average down 1.4 percent, off steep session lows but
still down 1.9 percent for the week.
The greenback touched a fresh one-month low of 115.85 yen
, but was last 0.3 percent higher on the day at 116.53
yen.
"Investors will likely stay cautious against overseas
developments for two to three weeks given weak oil prices and
commodity price as well as the global economic concern," said
Chisato Haganuma, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
Chinese stocks were one bright spot in Asia, with the
Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.9 percent. Sentiment
got a lift from the central bank's announcement that it would
increase relending quotas to banks by $8.1 billion, to support
agriculture and small companies.
But the mood was kept in check by data showing China's
foreign direct investment rose at its slowest pace in two years
in 2014, underscoring a cooling economy.
Brent and U.S. crude were higher in Asian
trade, up 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, but both
remained under $50 a barrel.
Copper added about 0.4 percent to $5,652 a tonne,
but was still at risk of notching its worst week since 2011.
SNB MOVE IMPLIES ECB ACTION AHEAD
The Swiss currency surged as much as 30 percent on Thursday
to a high of 0.8500 franc per euro after the Swiss
National Bank (SNB) suddenly ditched its commitment to cap the
franc at 1.20 per euro.
The euro took back some of its biggest one-day drop against
the Swiss franc in history, and was last up 2.9 percent on the
day at 1.0196 francs.
Investors took the SNB's move as a signal that the European
Central Bank would launch large-scale bond buying next week, as
many had already expected, adding to pressure on the single
currency.
Against the dollar, the euro slightly edged up to $1.1637
after falling as low as $1.1567 on Thursday, a nadir not
seen since November 2003.
On Wall Street overnight, stocks closed lower for a fifth
straight session of losses as investors digested the SNB's move,
disappointing bank results and the potential impact of global
economic weakness on U.S. corporate earnings.
Further undermining the dollar's attractiveness, U.S.
Treasury prices rose and yields fell as investors sought the
safety of fixed-income assets, with the 30-year yield
touching fresh all-time lows and the benchmark
10-year yield at nearly two-year lows.
The 10-year yield fell to 1.719 percent in Asia, from its
U.S. close of 1.775 percent on Thursday.
Spot gold traded at $1.263.11, edging up toward its
highest level in four months and on track to post its best week
in nearly a year. It spiked as much as 3 percent in the wake of
the Swiss move on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)