* China stocks rally for 6th straight day on stimulus hopes
* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening slightly higher
* Markets await Fed's policy statement due at 1800 GMT
* Focus is on whether Fed will drop 'patient' from statement
* U.S. crude oil lingers near 6-year low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 18 Asian stocks shook off a slow
start and rose on Wednesday, led by China shares, while the
dollar marked time as markets waited for the Federal Reserve's
policy statement for clues to when U.S. interest rates will
rise.
Following Asia's lead, spreadbetters forecast a slightly
higher open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC although caution towards the Fed's
statement due later in the day was expected to limit gains.
Bouncing back from an earlier dip, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5
percent.
Chinese shares, already sitting atop multi-year highs,
rallied for a sixth straight day. Soft Chinese data failed to
dampen sentiment and instead raised hopes Beijing would make
fresh stimulus moves.
The Shanghai Composite Index reached its highest
since May 2008, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's Kospi
and Malaysian and Thai stocks also gained.
Japan's Nikkei erased early losses to rise 0.6
percent and reach a fresh 15-year high. Australian shares also
clawed out of the red and were flat.
"We expect to see a tug-of-war between the bulls and the
bears," said Hue Frame, senior adviser at Atlantic Pacific
Securities in Sydney.
The bulls think there won't be a rate rise in the U.S. this
year while the bears see one coming "over the next few months,"
he said.
The Fed statement is due at 1800 GMT, followed 30 minutes
later by a news conference with Chair Janet Yellen.
Financial markets are most interested in whether the U.S.
central bank will remove the word "patient" from its remarks on
raising rates.
A number of strong U.S. employment reports have increased
wagers over the past few weeks on the Fed tightening as early as
June.
The prospect of the Fed hiking rates in the U.S. summer and
drawing liquidity away from the rest of the world has caused the
dollar's peers to tumble and triggered tumult in emerging market
equities.
U.S. debt yields have risen, while euro zone bond yields
sank to record lows as the European Central Bank implemented its
quantitative easing programme.
The Fed meeting "could well produce some passing volatility
but have little net impact, given that policy is sure to be on
hold, while Chair Yellen should use plenty of caveats on the
policy outlook in her press conference," Sean Callow, a senior
currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney, wrote clients.
"The removal of the word 'patient' from the statement has
been so well flagged that it would be a true shock (slamming
USD) if it is retained."
The euro was steady at $1.0594, having crawled back
from a 12-year low of $1.0457 plumbed on Monday as dollar bulls
held back before the Fed's statement.
The dollar index stood little changed at 99.615. Over
the past week, it had advanced to a 12-year high above the
100.00 threshold, thanks in part to the euro tumbling on the
European Central Bank's quantitative easing scheme.
At 0550 GMT, the dollar was at 121.38 yen, flat for
the day. It has been confined to a narrow range after touching
an eight-year peak of 122.04 last week.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil lingered near six-year lows
as fears of a large inventory pile buildup added to the prospect
of more oil entering the market if sanctions on Iran are dropped
on a nuclear deal being negotiated.
U.S. crude was down 83 cents at $42.63 a barrel, in
reach of the six-year trough of $42.41 struck overnight.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by
Eric Meijer)