* Weak U.S. payrolls near-team stifle Fed hike bets
* Greenback pressured as Treasury yields drop after jobs
data
* Oil rises after Saudi Arabia raises prices to Asia
* Major European markets closed for Easter Monday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 6 Asian shares rose and the dollar
steadied but remained under pressure on Monday, after a dismal
U.S. jobs report led investors to pare bets the U.S. Federal
Reserve would hike interest rates anytime soon.
Major European markets were closed from Friday to Monday for
the Easter holiday, reopening on Tuesday.
Labor Department data showed U.S. employers added the fewest
jobs in more than a year in March. The rise of 126,000 jobs was
well below expectations for a gain of 245,000 forecast by a
Reuters poll of economists.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.7 percent to push to its highest levels
since September 2014. Japan's Nikkei stock average
slumped 0.3 percent, though it pared earlier sharp losses as the
yen gave up gains against the dollar.
U.S. stock markets were closed on Friday for the Easter
holiday, but U.S. stock futures fell after the jobs data,
suggesting a lower open on Wall Street later on Monday. U.S. S&P
e-mini equity futures were thinly traded in Asian time,
and were down 0.7 percent after shedding 1 percent on Friday.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes < US10YT=RR>,
which moves inversely to prices, hit nearly two-month lows of
1.8 percent on Friday, and stood at 1.829 percent in Asian
trading, keeping pressure on the greenback.
"The dollar will likely remain pressured for some time on
easing expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate hike in
June," said Park Yu-na, an analyst at Dongbu Securities, after
the South Korean won climbed to a two-month high against
the U.S. currency.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.2 percent to 96.727
.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that investors reduced their upside bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week ended March 31, while net shorts
on the euro hit another record high.
The euro climbed about 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0981
, moving well away from a 12-year trough of $1.0457
plumbed on March 16. The euro suffered the worst quarter in its
15-year history, shedding 11 percent against the dollar on
divergent monetary policy expectations between the Fed and the
European Central Bank, as well as investors' fears about
Greece's finances.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar edged up about
0.1 percent on the day to 119.05 yen.
"We still see the dollar trending higher in the longer term.
The jobs data headline was certainly soft, but we have to
consider that jobs had been roughly growing at a pace of 200,000
a month for a year. The rise in earnings was also a plus," said
Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
"Indicators like housing-related data, consumer confidence
and initial jobless claims paint a brighter picture and the
April non-farm payrolls could give an upside surprise. It helps
explain why dollar reaction is confined to a 1-yen range so
far," he said.
The Australian dollar inched down 0.1 percent to $0.7626
, moving back toward Thursday's six-year trough of
$0.7534 amid expectations for an interest rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of Australia later this week.
Crude oil futures rallied after Saudi Arabia raised prices
for sales to Asia, taking back some of their sharp losses marked
before the holiday weekend after Thursday's preliminary pact
between Iran and global powers on Tehran's nuclear program.
[O/R}
Brent added 1.3 percent to $55.65 a barrel, while
U.S. crude futures rose 1.8 percent to $50.02 a barrel,
as investors bet that Iran's framework deal offered little
chance for any significant increase in exports until 2016.
Spot gold rose 0.6 percent at $1,217.06 an ounce,
lifted by the downbeat U.S. jobs report.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi in Seoul and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer)