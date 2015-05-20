* Spreadbetters see lower openings for European bourses
* Nikkei ends higher after Jan-March GDP beats forecast
* Dollar gains on major rivals, euro nurses losses
* Oil claws back some lost ground after sharp drop
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 20 Asian shares slipped on Wednesday
after a mixed day on Wall Street, though Japan's
better-than-expected economic growth lifted the Nikkei to a
15-year high.
The dollar scaled a two-month high against the yen after
upbeat U.S. housing data, and as the euro remained pressured by
expectations that the European Central Bank would increase its
bond-buying stimulus as well as on fresh concerns about Greece.
Athens will not make a payment to the International Monetary
Fund that falls due on June 5 if there is no deal with its
creditors by then, the government's parliamentary speaker said
on Wednesday.
European shares were seen giving back some of the previous
session's gains, with financial spreadbetters expecting
Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 0.1 percent lower, and
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were each
seen down about 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.2 percent.
But the Nikkei stock index ended up 0.9 percent at
a fresh 15-year peak, catching a tailwind from a weaker yen and
after data showed Japan's economy grew at a 2.4 percent
annualised rate in the January-March period. That was its
fastest pace in a year, beating the consensus estimate for 1.5
percent growth.
While investors took heart from the overall GDP data, some
warned that the details failed to tell a story of a sustainable
economic recovery.
"Headlines are nice, but if you look at the content
carefully, there are weak spots," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities, citing higher inventory as an increase in business
investment fell short of expectations.
Wall Street put in a mixed performance on Tuesday. The Dow
Jones industrial average eked out a slight gain to close
at a fresh record high, while the Nasdaq Composite and
the S&P 500 both edged down, though the latter touched a
record intraday high.
Data showed that U.S. housing starts in April jumped to
their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years and building permits
soared, raising hopes that the economy was regaining strength
after stalling in the first quarter but also rekindling fears
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner
rather than later.
The euro nursed losses after plunging more than 1 percent
against the dollar in the previous session, mainly on comments
from European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
that the ECB could "moderately" increase its bond-buying
programme in May and June, and possibly in September.
The common currency was buying $1.1130, down 0.3
percent on the day.
"There are some positioning stories in the EUR but I don't
think it is an overall driving force right now. I believe
investors are just pulling back to let the dust settle before
they take the next step," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex
at State Street in Tokyo.
The dollar added 0.2 percent against the yen to 120.93
, underpinned by the brighter U.S. data on Tuesday that
drove away some of the clouds of a recent spate of weak economic
figures. It earlier rose above the 121 yen level for the first
time since March 20.
But the better-than-expected Japanese GDP figures gave some
support to the yen, as they made it less likely that the Bank of
Japan would take additional easing steps anytime soon. The BOJ
is likely to stand pat at a policy meeting ending on Friday.
Crude oil futures were off session highs but still took back
some lost ground after sinking more than 3 percent overnight as
the dollar strengthened.
Brent added about 0.4 percent to $64.28 a barrel
while U.S. crude also rose about 0.4 percent to
$58.24, after both shed more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)