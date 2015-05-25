* Markets in U.S., much of Europe closed on Monday
* Dollar hits one-month high vs other major currencies
* CPI data, Yellen speech revive U.S. rate rise expectations
* Spanish ruling party takes battering in regional vote
* Spanish, Italian, French shares fall
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 25 European shares fell in thin
trade on Monday while the dollar powered ahead after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the central
bank was poised to raise interest rates this year.
Investor concerns about Greece's debt problems and a poor
regional and local election result by Spain's ruling People's
Party also weighed on the euro and European
shares.
The pull-back in European stocks mirrored losses on Wall
Street on Friday after Yellen suggested the Fed was ready to act
if the economy kept improving as expected, though a raft of
recent data has suggested it is growing only modestly in the
second quarter. She said delaying a policy tightening until
employment and inflation hit its targets risked overheating the
economy.
The benchmark French CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent.
Trading volumes were thin as several markets including Germany,
the United Kingdom and the United States were shut for holidays.
Spain's IBEX equity index fell 2.3 percent after
voters in regional and local elections on Sunday punished Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy's ruling PP for four years of austerity
while Greece's ATG share index fell 2 percent.
"The Greek debt warning and the Spanish election outcome are
weighing on the markets, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst
at AvaTrade.
After four months of talks with its euro zone partners and
the IMF, Greece's leftist-led Syriza government is still
scrambling for a deal that could release up to 7.2 billion euros
($7.9 billion) in remaining aid to avert bankruptcy.
RESURGENT DOLLAR
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of other major
currencies, rose 0.3 percent to a one-month high of 96.475.
Against the yen, the dollar traded near a two-month high of
121.78, jumping from a low of 120.64 after Yellen's
comments and as stronger-than-expected underlying U.S. inflation
supported the Fed's case for an interest rate hike later this
year.
Data on Friday showed the U.S. Labor Department's gauge on
core consumer goods prices rose by 0.3 percent last month,
bringing the year-on-year rise to 1.8 percent, the highest since
October.
"I would expect rate expectations to continue to rise and
for the dollar's uptrend to continue as a result," said Marshall
Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global.
The euro was weaker, falling to a one-month low of $1.0959
with some traders citing the victory of anti-austerity
parties in Spain and Greece's financial crisis as factors.
In the most explicit remarks so far about the likelihood of
default if negotiations fail, Greece's interior minister said
Athens cannot make debt repayments to the IMF next month unless
it manages to reach a deal with its lenders.
Oil prices dipped towards $65 a barrel as a rallying dollar
and profit-taking took their toll.
Brent was down about 0.4 percent at $65.01 after
dropping 2.1 percent for the week.
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Editing by Toby Chopra)