* Spreadbetters see lacklustre start to European trade
* Share markets in China, Hong Kong, Australia skid
* Uncertainty on Greece keeps investors hopeful but wary
* Crude oil futures shake off two-day slide
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 28 An index of Asian shares fell on
Thursday as the Chinese, Hong Kong and Australian markets
slipped, while the dollar scaled its highest level against the
yen since 2002 on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise rates this year.
Spreadbetters predicted European shares would tread water
just below previous closes, as talks continued about Greece's
ongoing financial crisis. Britain's FTSE 100 was seen
opening between 2 and 5 points higher, Germany's DAX
was expected to open between 4 points lower and 10 points
higher, and France's CAC 40 was seen opening between 11
points lower and 13 points higher.
"With G7 talks underway, we could be lined up for another
choppy session with little change amid swinging sentiment
between a deal being stuck and bearish talk on Greece's chances
of averting disaster," Farbod Mimeh, a junior dealer at Capital
Spreads in London, said in a note to clients.
G7 ministers and central bank heads began a three-day
meeting in the German city of Dresden on Wednesday. Although the
Greek crisis is not on the official agenda, it will be discussed
on the sidelines.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed about 0.8 percent, extending losses in
afternoon trading as Chinese and Hong Kong shares plunged as a
growing number of brokerages tightened requirements on the
margin financing.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen tumbled 3.2 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 2.8 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
index shed 2 percent.
Australian shares gave up early gains, with the S&P/ASX 200
index losing 0.2 percent after weaker than expected
business spending data suggested that rate cuts were failing to
energise the economy as hoped.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the downtrend, as the weaker
yen helped the index log its 10th consecutive rise, the longest
winning streak since February 1988. It ended up 0.4 percent,
refreshing a 15-year closing high.
The dollar hit its highest level against the yen since late
2002, rising as high as 124.30, and was slightly higher
on the day at 123.66.
The dollar's latest rally was sparked by remarks from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said last Friday that
she expected the central bank to raise rates this year as the
U.S. economy was set to recover from a sluggish first quarter.
By contrast, many investors expect the Bank of Japan to take
additional easing steps later this year, when the Fed is
expected to start raising rates.
"Longer term, little stands in the way of further JPY
losses," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC in
Sydney.
An index tracking the dollar against a basket of six major
currencies edged down about 0.3 percent on the day to 97.068
, as the euro recovered from recent lows on hopes of a
deal for Greece.
The euro traded at $1.0931, up about 0.3 percent and
moving away from a one-month low of $1.0819 touched on
Wednesday.
Uncertainty over whether Greece can get the support it needs
to make payments to the International Monetary Fund on June 5
is likely to keep investors cautious for now.
Greek officials spoke optimistically on Wednesday of
reaching a cash-for-reforms deal, with economy minister George
Stathakis saying Greece and its international creditors have
converged on key points.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said there
was not much progress and that he was surprised by the upbeat
tone from some Greek government officials.
Crude oil prices recovered after a two-day slide, although
the firmer dollar kept markets under pressure.
Brent crude futures climbed about 0.7 percent to
$62.49 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.3
percent at $57.69 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai and Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong,
Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)