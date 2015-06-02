* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* Dollar rises to highest levels vs yen since late 2002
* Aussie rallies as RBA stands pat with no explicit easing
bias
* Mostly upbeat U.S. data reinforces expectations for Fed
hike
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 2 The dollar ascended to a new
12-1/2-year peak against the yen on Tuesday, while Asian shares
fell for a second day as the stronger greenback pressured
commodity prices.
But financial spreadbetters predicted a brighter day in
Europe, with Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX
both seen opening up as much as 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 as much as 0.3 percent.
"Ahead of European trade we are calling the major bourses
firmer, with Greece headlines likely to remain the dominant
theme," IG market strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.
The dollar rose as high as 125.07 yen, its loftiest
since late 2002, before retracing to stand at 124.66 yen, down
about 0.1 percent on the day, after a spate of mostly upbeat
U.S. data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates this year.
"The rise in the dollar against the yen has been steep but
sentiment favours testing new highs rather than consolidating,"
said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in
Tokyo.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.8 percent, falling for the
second day and touching its lowest intraday level since April 3,
while Japan's Nikkei stock index erased earlier gains
and slipped 0.1 percent, snapping its 12-day winning streak that
was the longest since February 1988.
Australian shares skidded about 1.7 percent,
pressured by weaker commodities.
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates on hold at a record
low of 2.0 percent at its latest policy meeting on Tuesday as
expected, but the Australian dollar surged more than 1
percent on the day after the RBA did not include an explicit
bias to ease again.
On Wall Street on Monday, U.S. stocks began the month with
modest gains after the data. Consumer spending remained flat in
April, but construction spending and manufacturing gained
momentum, backing the view that the U.S. central bank is on
track to begin to hike rates later this year.
The economic reports helped U.S. Treasury yields rise to
one-week highs, giving the greenback a lift.
In Asian trading on Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year
notes stood at 2.186 percent, not far from the U.S.
close of 2.192 percent on Monday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who is not a voting
member of the Federal Open Market Committee, said on Monday he
would like to begin raising rates as soon as possible, but also
noted risks from the slowdown in China and Europe and the fact
that U.S. growth is still not strong enough.
Market participants awaited Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report for a further gauge of the strength of employment
conditions. The report is expected to show 225,000 jobs created
in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Uncertainty about the outcome of Greece's financial
negotiations continued to weigh on the euro, though hope for a
resolution underpinned the common currency. It was last up about
0.2 percent at $1.0945.
The leaders of Germany, France, the International Monetary
Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission
agreed at a meeting late on Monday to stay in close contact in
the coming days to work on Greek debt negotiations, as Athens
and its lenders struggled to reach deal that would prevent the
country from defaulting on its debt.
Greece is due to make a 300-million-euro ($327.93 million)
repayment to the IMF on Friday.
The euro was also pressured by business surveys that showed
European manufacturing activity remained even more sluggish than
its plodding global counterparts.
An index tracking the dollar against a basket of six rival
currencies edged down 0.1 percent on the day, to 97.271.
The bleak global factory outlook combined with the firmer
dollar to hit prices of dollar-denominated commodities, though
they steadied in late Asian trade.
Copper erased losses and added about 0.2 percent to
$6,034 a tonne, moving away from a six-week low of $5,985 hit on
Monday.
U.S. crude oil futures were last up about 0.2 percent
in Asian trading at $60.33 a barrel, after plunging more than 1
percent at one point on Monday. Brent crude futures also
added about 0.2 percent to $65.00.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Kim Coghill)