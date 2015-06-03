* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat before ECB
meet
* Asia stocks subdued amid spike in key debt yields
* Euro high after rallying on euro zone data, Greek debt
hopes
* Stronger-than-expected GDP boosts Aussie
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 3 A spike in U.S. and German debt
yields reduced the appetite for riskier assets to keep Asian
share markets subdued on Wednesday, while the euro held gains
made on upbeat euro zone inflation data and on hopes that Greece
will reach a deal with creditors.
The Australian dollar rallied after strong GDP data further
cooled prospects of a near-term interest rate cut.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 percent and Australian
shares shed 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
lost 1.4 percent on a string of initial public offerings
and Indonesian stocks also slipped. In a patchy session for the
region, the modest gainers included Malaysian, Thai and Hong
Kong stocks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
stood little changed.
Spreadbetters expected a flat open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC ahead
of the European Central Bank's policy meeting.
U.S. Treasury yields spiked to two-week highs overnight
after German Bund yields soared on stronger-than-expected euro
zone inflation data. Consumer prices rose 0.3 percent
year-on-year in May, beating forecasts for a 0.2 percent
increase.
Higher bond yields tend to dent the attraction of stock
investments relative to bonds, as seen last month during a
global rout in debt markets.
The inflation data and corresponding rise in yields boosted
the euro as well. The common currency gained further support
when the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the
International Monetary Fund agreed on the terms of a
cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece in a bid to conclude
four months of debt stalemate.
It was far from clear if the leftist government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras would accept the plan, but markets took
it as an encouraging step forward.
Focus for the time being was on the ECB's policy meeting,
with the central bank widely expected to reaffirm its commitment
to its quantitative easing scheme.
"If the ECB takes a stance towards capping the once-again
rising Bund yields, the euro may retrace its gains. But if the
ECB merely reiterates its stance towards its commitment to
easing, then yields and the euro could rise further," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, senior strategist for Monex Securities in
Tokyo.
The euro gained 0.1 percent to $1.1163 after rallying
2 percent overnight. The dollar lost 0.2 percent to 123.91 yen,
compared with a peak of 125.07 struck overnight, its highest
since late 2002.
The dollar index was little changed at 95.831 after
shedding 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, already on a bullish footing after
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) took a neutral stance on
interest rates Tuesday, got a further lift after data showed the
country's economy topped forecasts and grew at its fastest in a
year in January-March.
"It most probably puts a floor under any further RBA easing
at this stage, this is pretty much in line with their
expectations," said Michael Workman, senior economist at CBA in
Sydney.
The Aussie was up 0.2 percent at $0.7791, putting
more distance between a seven-week low of $0.7598 plumbed on
Monday.
In commodities, crude oil fell as the possibility of OPEC
not announcing an output cut at a meeting on Friday fed concerns
about oversupply.
U.S. crude fell 0.7 percent to $60.84 a barrel after
surging 1.8 percent overnight the dollar's retreat. Brent shed
0.6 percent to $65.09 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)