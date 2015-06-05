* Asian share markets cautious after Wall St ends down
* China shares remain highly volatile as bears/bulls battle
* Sovereign bonds find some support after steep losses
* All await US jobs report, endless Greek debt talks
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 5 Asian shares fell on Friday and
bonds tried to stabilise after a vicious losing streak, while
the euro consolidated the week's hefty gains as investors braced
for U.S. jobs data and another day of drama over Greece.
The main exception was China, where stocks advanced after a
week of roller-coaster action. Shanghai added 0.7
percent and cleared the 5,000-point barrier for the first time
since early 2008, while the CSI300 gained 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere, the mood was very subdued with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down
a slim 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and shares in
South Korea lost 0.1 percent.
In the latest Greek twist, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
will put creditors' proposals to parliament from 1500 GMT on
Friday, but he has already dubbed the plan "extreme".
Before that likely contentious meeting gets underway,
markets are bracing for the latest reading on U.S. jobs.
Median forecasts in a Reuters poll are for payrolls to rise
225,000 with the jobless rate steady at 5.4 percent.
Yet markets only imply a one-in-three chance of a lift off
in Fed funds by September, and are not fully priced for a move
until December. <0#FF:>
"That September is seen as the first possible tightening by
the Fed and there are two meetings before then, detracts
significantly from the sensitivity to the data," says Alan
Ruskin, head of forex at Deutsche.
"It would probably need a payroll number either side of
150,000 or 250,000 to get the market really excited whereby Fed
expectations/probabilities start to change materially."
Caution ahead of the report kept Wall Street on the
defensive. The Dow ended Thursday down 0.94 percent,
while the S&P 500 lost 0.86 percent and the Nasdaq
0.79 percent.
Declining oil and gold prices also weighed on energy and
materials shares, which led declines in the S&P 500.
Global bonds steadied somewhat after a torrid week. Yields
on 10-year Treasury paper were hovering around 2.32
percent having been as high as 2.425 percent on Thursday.
All eyes were on German 10-year Bunds after they rallied to
0.83 percent on Thursday and away from a giddy peak of 0.996
percent.
Treasuries had got a boost when the IMF downgraded its
outlook for the U.S. economy and took the unusual step of
cautioning the Fed to wait until the first half of 2016 to start
raising interest rates.
Currencies have been equally whipsawed. The euro was resting
at $1.1217 in Asian trading, having been as high as
$1.1380 on Thursday. It was still up two cents on the week.
The single currency also steadied at 139.56 yen,
not far from a five-month peak of 141.06.
The dollar held at 124.46 yen having bounced between
123.76 and 124.68 in the past couple of sessions. The dollar
index, which measures it against a basket of six major
currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 95.616.
In commodity markets, oil was on the defensive ahead of an
OPEC meeting that is expected to affirm an output target of 30
million barrels per day, ignoring calls from some producers to
cut supply and support prices.
Brent crude edged up 3 cents to $62.06 a barrel,
while U.S. crude futures eased 2 cents to $57.98.
