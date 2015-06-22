* U.S. stock futures, euro firm after new proposal
* Markets nervous ahead of emergency euro zone summit on
Monday
* Fear of capital control in Greece if no deal on Monday
By Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 22 Asian shares got the week off to
a strong start and U.S. stock futures and the euro firmed on
Monday, after Greece scrambled to avert defaulting on its debt
with last-minute proposals aimed at appeasing its creditors.
Financial spreadbetters expected the mood to carry over into
early European trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen
opening up as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX 0.7
percent and France's CAC 40 0.4 percent.
"European equities are set to get a pop higher on the open
as traders cautiously welcome developments in Greece," Jonathan
Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
Many investors were still cautious about Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' proposals because it was not immediately clear
how far they yielded to creditors' demands for additional
spending cuts and tax hikes, nor whether creditors can stomach
the offer.
The chief-of-staff to European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker sent a tweet calling the latest proposal
from Greece to resolve its debt crisis a "good basis for
progress" in talks at an emergency euro zone summit meeting
later on Monday.
"Today will supposedly be the last round of negotiations, so
there could be a possible surprise in the form of an agreement
with both parties seeing the writing on the wall," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
"Still, it is unclear when and if an agreement will be
reached, and the euro will remain sensitive to headlines over
Greece."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.8 percent after touching a more than
two-week high, while Japan's Nikkei stock index added
0.9 percent.
U.S. stock futures tacked on 0.4 percent, while the
euro also ticked up about 0.4 percent to $1.1393, moving
back toward a one-month high of $1.1440 hit on Thursday. The
greenback was nearly flat on the day at 122.71 yen.
Athens is running out of cash to repay a 1.6 billion euro
IMF loan due at the end of the month, unless it secures new
financing from international creditors.
Speculation is rife that, if no deal were reached on Monday,
Greece would need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to avert
a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds from banks.
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras met senior bankers
on Friday and told them to brace for a "difficult day" on
Tuesday if no deal is reached, two bankers at the meeting told
Reuters.
In Asia, Chinese mainland markets were closed on Monday for
a holiday, after posting their biggest weekly loss since 2008
last week.
Some strategists said such a correction was long overdue as
Chinese shares had at one point marked gains of more than 40
percent this year. But others fret that falling stock prices
could stoke concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
In commodities trading, copper futures rose about
0.2 percent $5,672 a tonne, moving away from last week's
three-month low hit on worries about demand in top metals
consumer China and uncertainty in the Greek debt talks.
Crude oil futures edged slightly higher amid caution about
Greece, and worries over high U.S. oil product. Brent crude
was up about 0.1 percent at $63.07 a barrel, while U.S.
crude futures also rose about 0.1 percent to $59.66.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)