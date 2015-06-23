* Latest Greek proposals welcomed, deal possible this week
* Spreadbetters expect gains for most European bourses
* Nikkei jumps more than 1 percent to fresh 15-year high
* China PMI still weak but shows signs of stabilizing
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 23 Asian shares rose on Tuesday
after Greece's latest budget proposals raised hopes it would
stave off a debt default and reach a deal with lenders later
this week.
The brighter mood was expected to extend into many European
markets even as some strategists remained sceptical. Financial
spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX to gain as much
as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 0.6 percent. But
Britain's FTSE 100 was called to open 6 points lower, or
down 0.05 percent.
"While it would appear that the Greek government has shifted
some ground towards the creditors, the measures put forward
yesterday appear to differ little from the same failed policies
that have brought Greece to the situation where we are today,"
said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.
"That's not really something worth celebrating," Hewson said
in a note to clients.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent, while Japan's Nikkei share
average jumped 1.9 percent to a fresh 15-year high as
investors bought back some of the shares they unloaded over
three losing weeks.
"The fact that it appears that something will happen for
Greece is really lifting the market's mood," said Ayako Sera,
senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"But these moves up are not based on fundamentals. The
upside is likely to be heavy, as concerns about global growth
remain," she said.
U.S. stock futures rose about 0.3 percent after Wall
Street posted solid gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite
closing at a record high.
European Council President Donald Tusk called the Greek
proposals "a positive step forward," and said the aim was to
have Eurogroup finance ministers approve a cash-for-reform
package on Wednesday evening, and put it to euro zone leaders
for final endorsement on Thursday morning.
Stocks gained even as upbeat U.S. data backed the view that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates as
early as September.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales rose to their highest in five-and-a-half years, increasing
5.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.35 million units, and adding
to evidence that U.S. economic momentum picked up in the second
quarter after a sluggish start to the year.
The euro skidded 0.6 percent to $1.1279, moving away
from a one-month high of $1.1440 hit on Thursday as some
cautioned that steps in a positive direction did not guarantee
an eventual solution to Greece's debt crisis.
"Although momentum appears to have turned positive, if there
is no progress on negotiations for a programme extension before
the 30 June deadline, the ECB may have to increase haircuts on
Greek assets, which could, in turn, precipitate the need for
capital controls," strategists at Barclays said.
The dollar rose about 0.3 percent on the day against the yen
to 123.69, though it remained well below a 13-year high
of 125.86 yen hit earlier this month.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose in line with lower demand for
safe-haven fixed income assets, and expectations of higher U.S.
interest rates this year also weighed on U.S. debt prices. The
benchmark U.S. 10-year note yield was last at 2.381
percent, up from its U.S. close of 2.362 percent.
CHINA VOLATILE
Chinese shares pulled out of negative territory it had sunk
into after an early rally unravelled. Investors initially took
heart from a gauge of Chinese factory activity that suggested
signs of stabilization, though it also included some worrying
signals.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.6, a three-month high, from
49.2. But it remained below the 50 mark which separates
contraction from expansion and still implied that Beijing might
need to muster more stimulus measures.
"On one hand, the sector shows signs of improvement as
output stabilised amid a slight pick up in total new work, while
purchasing activity also rose slightly over the month," said
Annabel Fiddes, an economist at Markit.
"On the other hand, manufacturers continued to cut staff.
This suggests companies have relatively muted growth
expectations," she said.
Chinese stocks resumed trading after a public holiday on
Monday, with the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen last up 1.8 percent in
volatile trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose
0.7 percent. Both had plunged more than 13 percent last week.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude futures slipped
about 0.1 percent to $60.30 a barrel on renewed concerns of a
global oil glut, although a forecast for a drop in U.S. domestic
crude stocks put a floor under prices. Brent crude was
down slightly on the day at $63.32.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by
Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)