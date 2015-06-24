* Wall Street lurches lower as optimism for Greece talks
fades
* U.S. crude futures edge lower after dropping over 1
percent
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 25 U.S. stock futures and the dollar
were steady in early Asian trade on Thursday, with investors on
ice ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders later in the
session as Greece continued its last-minute efforts to avert a
default.
Athens's talks with creditors bogged down on details, with
next week's deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros to the
International Monetary Fund looming and threatening to trigger
the country's removal from the euro zone.
"Confidence that a deal with Greece will be sealed shortly
waned a little, with the IMF in particular sounding
unimpressed," Sean Callow, senior strategist at Westpac, said in
a note.
U.S. stock futures edged up about 0.1 percent after
Wall Street logged losses on Wednesday.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was trading
slightly lower, after hopes for a resolution to Greece's debt
crisis helped propel the Nikkei stock index to its
highest level since 1996 on Wednesday.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.1207. The dollar
was also nearly flat on the day against the yen at 123.85
.
Wednesday's data on U.S. gross domestic product revealed
that the final figure for the first quarter showed a 0.2 percent
contraction, smaller than the previously estimated 0.7 percent.
That reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on
track to raise interest rates this year, perhaps as early as
September.
In commodities, U.S. crude was down about 0.1 percent
in early Asian trade at $60.19 a barrel after plunging more than
1 percent on Wednesday on a government report showing that an
eighth straight weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles was offset
by a large build in refined products.