* Asia holds nerve as Greece misses IMF loan payment
* Euro losses minor as markets still assume deal will be
done
* China surveys show pick in services sector, shares erratic
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 1 Asian shares made guarded gains
on Wednesday as investors gave a resigned shrug to news Greece
had become the first developed economy to default on a loan with
the International Monetary Fund.
While an unwelcome milestone for Athens, it came as no
surprise to markets after weeks of debt-talk brinkmanship and
the euro faded just a fraction to $1.1140.
Brokers were also calling for modestly firmer openings for
London, Paris and Frankfurt.
"There is so much uncertainty, speculation, truth and
partial truth that many markets are in stasis; waiting to see
which way this goes," said Emma Lawson, senior currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
Calming after two days of wild swings, MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6
percent. Malaysian shares rallied 1.8 percent after
Fitch unexpectedly raised the country's outlook to "stable".
Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 percent, a second day of
modest gains as it stabilises after Monday's steep fall.
There was unexpectedly upbeat news from the Bank of Japan's
latest survey of manufacturers which improved in the three
months to June, supporting the bank's view that growth is
gathering momentum.
The data was mixed from China where surveys showed sluggish
factory activity but a pick up in service sector, a sign the
transition to a more consumer-led economy remained on track.
Chinese shares got off to another erratic start, first
diving before crawling back to flat through the session. The
CSI300 index was last up 0.1 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite eased 0.1 percent.
Both indices had jumped on Tuesday as Beijing's efforts to
stem recent selling seemed to gain traction. A combination of
cuts in interest rates, allowing local government pension funds
to buy stocks and talk of behind-the-scenes "window guidance" to
institutional investors, have helped calm a skittish market.
On Wall Street, the Dow had edged up 0.1 percent on
Tuesday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.6 percent.
There was little immediate reaction when the International
Monetary Fund confirmed Greece had missed a payment on its debt,
perhaps taking it a step closer to an exit from the euro.
The IMF said Greece had asked for a last-minute repayment
extension earlier on Tuesday, which the IMF's board would
consider "in due course."
European finance ministers will confer later on Wednesday
over Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' request for a new
two-year loan to pay debts that amount to nearly 30 billion
euros.
Investors still cling to hopes that a deal will be done at
some stage to keep Greece in the euro, keeping currency markets
relatively range bound. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.08
percent at 95.568, having bounced from Tuesday's low of 94.847.
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 122.57, up from
a five-week low of 121.93 plumbed on Tuesday.
In commodities, oil fell back after bouncing strongly on
Tuesday to end the second quarter with hefty gains. Brent
was quoted down 65 cents at $62.94 a barrel, while U.S.
crude eased 84 cents to $58.64.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Shri Navaratnam)