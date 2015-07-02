* MSCI Asia-Ex Japan up 0.4 pct; Shanghai index down 0.9 pct
* Investor sentiment expected to remain cautious
* Dollar strengthens after boost from strong U.S. data
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 2 Asian stocks advanced for a
third consecutive day and the greenback advanced on Thursday
helped by upbeat U.S. economic data though weak Chinese stocks
and Greece's standoff with its creditors capped gains.
Stocks in Shanghai fell 0.9 percent on Thursday,
taking that market's total losses to nearly a quarter since a
June 12 peak even as authorities have rolled out numerous
market-friendly measures such as reduced interest rates cuts and
slashed trading costs.
Shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen have lost a quarter of their
market capitalization since the rout began, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Broader investor sentiment is also expected to remain
cautious in the coming weeks, thanks to growing uncertainty over
whether Greece can step back from an economic abyss after its
debt default to the International Monetary Fund, and doubts over
its future in the euro zone.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.4 percent in volatile trade. Tokyo's
Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent thanks to a weaker yen, while
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 percent.
"We are shaping up for a bumpy ride in the summer as the
Greek crisis means a risk-on, risk-off approach is seen in the
markets," said Tai Hui, chief markets strategist at JP Morgan
Asset Management in Hong Kong. "Investors are likely going to
move towards a more conservative positioning in their
portfolios."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a referendum
on Sunday that could determine his country's future in Europe.
On Wednesday, Tsipras urged Greeks to reject an international
bailout deal, souring hopes of any breakthrough.
OFFGUARD
The calling of the referendum caught global investors by
surprise even as underlying market volatility has picked up,
suggesting that equity positions may come under pressure,
according to Barclays strategists.
A popular gauge for measuring market volatility has
pulled back from this week's highs but remains at elevated
levels.
While U.S. stocks ended up overnight, shares had trimmed
intraday gains as Athens refused to soften its stance on bailout
terms with its creditors.
"July 5th (day of Greek referendum) is the next key date for
the euro and after that July 20th, when Greece owes the European
Central Bank 3.5 billion euros," Kathy Lien, managing director
of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote.
"If this payment is missed, the ECB will most likely pull
the plug on liquidity to Greek banks, which would have a more
dramatic impact than the latest default, leading to increased
uncertainty for Greece, the euro and the financial markets as a
whole."
The euro came under pressure once more as hopes of a
resolution retreated overnight.
The common currency's fall was exacerbated by strong U.S.
data, which pushed Treasury yields higher and underpinned the
dollar.
On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment report showed
that 237,000 private-sector U.S. jobs were created in June,
handily exceeding the median expectation in among economists
surveyed by Reuters for a gain of 218,000. Construction spending
in May was equally strong, hitting the highest level since
October 2008.
Investors are now awaiting another batch of U.S. data from
durable goods to nonfarm payrolls ahead of a holiday on Friday,
in observance of the July 4 Independence Day.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.1068 after losing 0.9
percent on Wednesday. The euro has lost about 1 percent this
week.
The dollar was also up against the yen, gaining 0.2 percent
to 123.44 and hovering near a one-week high.
In commodities, U.S. crude steadied somewhat after shedding
4 percent overnight on data showing stockpiles in the United
States rose for the first time in more than two months.
U.S. crude was little changed at $57.04 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)