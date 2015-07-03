* China indexes trims early declines but still in solid loss
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 3 Asian stocks fell as Chinese
stocks extended their plunge and growing caution ahead of
Greece's referendum prompted investors to cut risky bets, while
disappointing U.S. employment data weighed on the dollar.
Stocks in Shanghai trimmed earlier declines but were
still down about 3 percent in afternoon trade, taking total
losses to nearly 30 percent since a peak on June 12.
The rout in China's stock markets has wiped out trillions of
dollars of market capitalization in Shanghai and Shenzhen's
stock markets.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent,
and France's CAC 40 or 0.3 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended broadly flat while
Korea's Kospi slipped 0.1 percent.
"Some of the stocks which have seen bubbly valuations in
China have been the hardest hit in this selloff, and risk
sentiment is broadly under pressure ahead of the weekend
referendum," said Nicholas Yeo, head of equities (China/Hong
Kong) at Aberdeen Asset Management with assets under management
of US$490.8 billion globally.
China's tech-heavy ChiNext index which had more
than doubled to be the world's hottest stock market, is down
nearly 40 percent from this year's highs.
With U.S. markets closed on Friday in observance of
Independence Day, market watchers will have plenty of time to
mull the weak overnight employment data and its implications for
monetary policymaking.
Employers hired 223,000 workers last month, fewer than the
230,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The
government also downgraded its reading on April and May job
growth.
Investors had been hoping that solid improvement in the
labour market would reinforce expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates as early as September.
"It is not that market expectations have radically changed.
But markets are pushing back their expectations a little bit.
Some people who expected a September hike may now see a rate
rise in December," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
U.S. interest rate futures price gained a few ticks
following the data, with a hike in December now seen as less
certain than before, despite recent comments from Fed officials
that interest rates will likely be raised later this year.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield was trading near the
session's lows of 2.39 percent from a high of 2.470
percent hit just before the payroll data.
Caution reigned ahead of Greece's Sunday referendum on an
international bailout deal that could ultimately determine
whether it stays or not in the euro zone.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that
Greece would need an extension of its European Union loans and a
potentially a large debt writeoff if it cannot implement
economic reforms and its growth slows.
"Investors will probably look to JPY as a risk-hedge going
into the referendum," Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citi, said in a note to clients.
The dollar slipped after the overnight jobs data. Against
the Japanese currency, it was changing hands at 123.08 yen
, a shade above than Thursday's 123.04.
The euro was also steady on the day at 136.42 yen,
and $1.1094.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude fell about 0.4
percent to $56.71, after data from Baker Hughes showed the
number of rigs drilling for oil rose by 12 this week, the first
rise since December.
Iron ore prices were under pressure, with Shanghai rebar
futures hitting a record low on Thursday on demand
concerns.
That in turn put pressure on the Australian dollar, which
stood at $0.7586.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite in
TOKYO)