* Euro initially falls over 1 pct, but soon steadies
* Risk aversion lifts yen, though markets orderly
* US equity futures down 1.4 pct, bond futures jump
SYDNEY, July 6 The euro fell sharply in Asia on
Monday after polls suggested the Greeks had overwhelmingly
rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout
money, putting in doubt its continued place in the single
currency.
In a typical "risk-off" reaction top-rated sovereign bonds
were well bid while U.S. equity futures dropped around 1.4
percent. Oil prices also took a spill with Brent crude
falling 67 cents to $59.65 a barrel.
While the price action was choppy, dealers emphasised that
markets were orderly with no signs of financial strain and
expectations were high that the European Central Bank would step
in early with a pledge of extra liquidity.
The Japanese government said it was ready to respond as
needed in markets and was in close touch with other nations.
The euro was down 0.9 percent at $1.1012 but off an
early low of $1.0967. It had initially dropped around 1.5
percent on the safe-haven yen only to find a big buy order
waiting, which pared its losses to 134.53.
Likewise, the dollar recouped its early drop to be only a
touch softer at 122.34 yen. The dollar index added 0.3
percent to 96.434.
The latest reports from Greece said around 60 percent of
those voting in the referendum had backed the government and
rejected the bailout conditions.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday to prepare
an emergency euro zone summit on Greece.
"A lot depends now on what the ECB does with liquidity
support for the Greek banks," said Antonin Jullier, head of
equity trading strategy at Citi.
"The ECB has the capacity to limit the spread of contagion
... but we might still see a fall of 3 percent on European
markets on Monday."
Demand for highly rated sovereign debt saw U.S. 10-year
Treasury futures jump a full point, while Australian
10-year bond futures climbed 7 ticks.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> also rallied as investors wagered
the endless uncertainty in Europe would make the Federal Reserve
more wary of raising U.S. interest rates, or at least to go more
gradually once it began.
