* Most Asian stock markets lower tracking Wall St
* Packed week for corporate earnings and data
* Commodities pressured by firm US dollar, plentiful
supplies
* Fed meets on Tue and Wed, analysts see lift-off in Sept
By Wayne Cole and Saikat Chatterjee
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, July 27 Asian shares began
the week on a plaintive note amid losses on Wall Street and
worries over China, while investors braced for a Federal Reserve
meeting that might take another small step toward lifting U.S.
interest rates.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
0.3 percent lower, Germany's to open 0.4 percent down,
and France's CAC 40 to open 0.3 percent lower. UBS's
stronger-than-expected results may help markets.
Japan's Nikkei slipped more than 1 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent.
In China, the CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3 percent, with
sentiment still soured by a poor PMI manufacturing survey.
"A rapid, post-rout rebound in mainland 'A' shares has
ended, and the market has entered a stage of fluctuations, with
investor sentiment increasingly unsteady," fund manager Yang
Delong at China Southern Asset Management wrote to clients.
Australia's main index was up 0.2 percent but
mining stocks struggled with the slump in global commodity
prices.
Both copper and the Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index
hit their lowest in six years. Early Monday, copper
futures were off another 0.1 percent.
The Fed's policy-setting Open Market Committee meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday and is considered highly unlikely to lift
interest rates just yet, though it does still seem set on a move
in September.
Trading volume has shrunk recently due to the northern
hemisphere summer break exacerbating market moves. For example,
turnover in Hong Kong stocks on Friday was below 80 billion Hong
Kong dollars ($10.3 billion), less than half of 200 billion seen
earlier this month.
"We expect Fed voters to pull the trigger in September, but
for the path to interest rate normalisation to be a long one
given the global risk profile, the lack of inflationary
pressure, and concerns over what moving too quickly may do to
asset markets, particularly the dollar, and the wider economy,"
said analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
Expectations of a hike have slowly pushed up U.S. Treasury
yields and widened the dollar's premium over the euro. Yields on
two-year U.S. notes are around 90 basis points more than German
debt.
The common currency was a shade firmer at $1.10070 on
Monday, but not far from recent lows around $1.0810.
The dollar was 0.1 percent lower against a basket of
currencies at 97.035. It was broadly steady on the yen at
123.48 having spent the past few sessions wandering
between 123.54 and 124.48.
A first estimate of U.S. economic growth for last quarter is
due on Thursday and is expected to show a rebound of 2.7 percent
annualised, from the first quarter's weather-induced
contraction.
The Dow ended Friday down 0.92 percent, while the
S&P 500 lost 1.07 percent and the Nasdaq 1.12
percent. For the week, the Dow fell 2.9 percent while the S&P
500 lost 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq 2.3 percent.
Wall Street has been weighed in part by concerns that a high
U.S. dollar and sluggish global demand was pressuring corporate
profits, a theme that should wend its way through this week's
busy diary of earnings.
As well as blue-chip names such as Pfizer and Exxon Mobil,
there are a range of social media stocks that have led the
market so far in 2015 including Facebook, Cigna, Twitter and
LinkedIn.
Brent crude oil was quoted 7 cents lower at $54.55 a
barrel and near its lowest since March. U.S. crude was
off 21 cents at $47.93.
Gold seemed to have steadied after its recent slide, with
spot bullion at $1,097.90 an ounce.
($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI)