* Investors warily eye China shares after previous session's
drop
* U.S. GDP data reinforces bets that Fed is on track to hike
* Nikkei down after Japanese data disappoints
* Gold steadies following 1 percent plunge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 31 Asian shares inched higher on
Friday but were on track for a weekly loss, while the dollar
edged away from highs scaled after U.S. GDP data reinforced
expectations that the Federal Reserve is on track to raise
interest rates this year.
Investors kept a wary eye on China, where stocks dropped on
Thursday after state media reported that banks were
investigating their equities exposure in the wake of the recent
dramatic rout there.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.1 percent in early trading, but
set for a weekly loss of more than 1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was down about 0.2
percent, poised to log a 0.3 percent loss for the week.
A spate of Japanese economic data released before the open
contained some worrying signals, with a drop in household
spending, a fall in Tokyo-area consumer prices and a rise in the
June jobless rate.
On Wall Street, U.S. shares put in a mixed performance, as
downbeat earnings offset solid economic data.
U.S. gross domestic product data released on Thursday showed
growth accelerated in the second quarter, though slightly short
of some forecasts. Growth was tweaked higher in the first
quarter, backing the Fed's assessment at its meeting this week
that the economy was expanding "moderately."
"While some economists look at these numbers and say that
they are weak or the economy is worse off than before because of
the downward revisions in 2012 and 2013, we believe there's
enough here for the Fed to raise interest rates for the first
time in 9 years," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York.
"While we are bullish dollars and believe that further gains
are likely, there's just under 2 months to the next monetary
policy meeting and the dollar is overbought," she said in a note
to clients.
The dollar inched down about 0.1 percent on the day against
its Japanese counterpart to 123.985 yen, after rising
as high as 124.58 overnight, its loftiest level since June 10.
The euro edged about 0.1 percent higher to $1.0942
, after dropping to a one-week low of $1.0835 on
Thursday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was about 0.2 percent lower at
97.389, after rising to a one-week high of 97.773
overnight.
Crude oil was under pressure after dropping overnight in
line with a stronger dollar, which makes dollar-denominated
commodities less appealing to investors holding other
currencies. U.S. crude was slightly down at $48.49 a
barrel.
The stronger greenback also pushed down gold, which plunged
1 percent with a 5-1/2-year low in sight. Spot gold was
last steady on the day at $1,088.21 per ounce.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)