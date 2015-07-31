* Asia markets record monthly loss after China drop
* U.S. GDP data reinforces bets that Fed is on track to hike
* Nikkei down after Japanese data disappoints
* Gold, copper record losses on stronger dollar
TOKYO, July 31 Asian shares inched higher on
Friday but were still set to post a loss for the month, while
the dollar edged away from highs scaled after U.S. GDP data
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to
raise interest rates this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.2 percent at 3:02 GMT, but
recorded a loss of 5.9 percent for the month.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was little changed, but
saw a gain of 1.4 percent for July, the only Asian market ending
the month in positive territory - excluding Australia and New
Zealand.
Japanese economic data published before the open contained
some worrying signals, including a drop in household spending, a
fall in Tokyo-area consumer prices and a rise in the June
jobless rate.
Investors also awaited more earnings from blue-chip
companies and looked for signs of whether China's volatile stock
markets were starting to take a toll on its economy.
In the latest of several attempts to bolster China's stock
market, the securities regulator clamped down on trading
accounts that had been found to have abnormal bids for shares or
bid cancellations.
China's CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, contributing
to a 15 percent slump this month. The Shanghai Composite Index
.SSEC lost 1.2 percent, extending July losses to 13.4 percent.
"With Greece out of the way and China not being such a big
focus as it has been, we're back to watching the economic data,"
said Christopher Moltke-Leth, head of institutional client
trading at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. "Particularly U.S.
data, as we're getting close to a liftoff."
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the day unchanged
at 2,108.63, as downbeat earnings offset solid economic data.
U.S. gross domestic product data released on Thursday showed
growth accelerated in the second quarter, though slightly short
of some forecasts. Growth was tweaked higher in the first
quarter, backing the Fed's assessment at its meeting this week
that the economy was expanding "moderately."
"While some economists look at these numbers and say that
they are weak or the economy is worse off than before because of
the downward revisions in 2012 and 2013, we believe there's
enough here for the Fed to raise interest rates for the first
time in nine years," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
"While we are bullish dollars and believe that further gains
are likely, there's just under two months to the next monetary
policy meeting and the dollar is overbought," she said in a note
to clients.
The dollar inched down about 0.1 percent on the day to
123.985 yen, after rising as high as 124.58 overnight,
its highest level since June 10.
The euro edged about 0.1 percent higher to $1.0942
, after dropping to a one-week low of $1.0835 on
Thursday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was about 0.2 percent lower at
97.386, after rising to a one-week high of 97.773
overnight.
Crude oil slipped for a second session as mixed economic
data from the U.S. overnight weighed on sentiment. U.S. crude
was down 0.4 percent at $48.15 a barrel.
London copper was facing its biggest monthly loss since
January amid sputtering Chinese demand and a stronger dollar.
It's facing a near 9 percent downturn for July, its weakest
showing since January, and the second-worst performance since
2012.
The stronger dollar also pushed down gold, which is on track
for a sixth straight weekly fall, its longest retreat since
1999. It fell 1 percent with a 5-1/2-year low in sight. Spot
gold was last steady on the day at $1,086 per ounce.
