* Asia stocks set for July loss after worst China drop in 6
years
* U.S. GDP data reinforces bets that Fed is on track to hike
* Nikkei down after Japanese data disappoints
* Gold, copper record losses on stronger dollar
By Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 31 Asian shares inched
higher on Friday but were still set to post a loss for July, led
by China's biggest monthly drop in six years.
The dollar edged away from highs scaled after U.S. GDP data
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to
raise interest rates this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.3 percent at 0532 GMT, but
recorded a loss of 5.9 percent for the month.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open 2 to 4 points higher, or up 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX
to gain 2 to 3 points, or almost flat in percentage
terms, and France's CAC 40 to rise around 4 points, or
up 0.08 percent, on Friday.
"European equity markets are set to open almost exactly
flat," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, wrote in a
note. "Although Asia as a region is up overnight, Shanghai
markets are edging lower going into the weekend so the bulls
should be treading cautiously going into the weekend."
China's CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent,
contributing to a 14.7 percent slump this month, and the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent, extending July
losses to 13.4 percent despite a series of support measures by
authorities.
China's securities regulator said it is investigating the
impact of automated trading on the market and has clamped down
on 24 trading accounts found to have abnormal bids for shares or
bid cancellations.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.1 percent,
bringing July gains to 1.4 percent, becoming the only Asian
market, excluding Australia and New Zealand, to end the month in
positive territory.
Japanese economic data published before the open contained
some worrying signals, including a drop in household spending, a
fall in Tokyo-area consumer prices and a rise in the June
jobless rate.
Investors also awaited more earnings from blue-chip
companies and looked for signs of whether China's volatile stock
markets were starting to take a toll on its economy.
Australian shares rose for a third straight day, as
investors bought into higher-yielding financial sector stocks
even as they too remained wary of volatility in China.
The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5 percent, extending
gains this month to 3.9 percent.
"With Greece out of the way and China not being such a big
focus as it has been, we're back to watching the economic data,"
said Christopher Moltke-Leth, head of institutional client
trading at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. "Particularly U.S.
data, as we're getting close to a liftoff."
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended Thursday unchanged
at 2,108.63, as downbeat earnings offset solid economic data.
U.S. gross domestic product data released on Thursday showed
growth accelerated in the second quarter, though slightly short
of some forecasts. Growth was tweaked higher in the first
quarter, backing the Fed's assessment at its meeting this week
that the economy was expanding "moderately."
"We believe there's enough here for the Fed to raise
interest rates for the first time in nine years," said Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
"While we are bullish dollars and believe that further gains
are likely, there's just under two months to the next monetary
policy meeting and the dollar is overbought," she said in a note
to clients.
The dollar inched down about 0.1 percent on the day to
124.030 yen, after rising as high as 124.58 overnight,
its highest level since June 10.
The euro edged about 0.1 percent higher to $1.0938
, after dropping to a one-week low of $1.0835 on
Thursday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was about 0.2 percent lower at
97.417, after rising to a one-week high of 97.773
overnight.
Crude oil slipped for a second session as concern over
global oversupply intensified after the head of the OPEC oil
exporters' cartel indicated there would be no cutback in
production. U.S. crude was down 0.3
percent at $48.2 a barrel.
London copper too was facing its biggest monthly loss since
January amid sputtering Chinese demand and a stronger dollar.
It's set for a near 9 percent slump over July, its weakest
showing since January, and the second-worst performance since
2012.
The stronger dollar also pushed down gold, which is on track
for a sixth straight weekly fall, its longest retreat since
1999. It fell 1 percent with a 5-1/2-year low in sight. Spot
gold was last steady on the day at $1,085 per ounce.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)