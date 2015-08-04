* Spreadbetters expect subdued openings for European bourses
* U.S., Chinese factory figures drag down Wall Street
* Aussie rises after RBA stands pat, tweaks currency tone
* Friday's U.S. jobs report is main market focus
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 4 Asian shares extended gains on
Tuesday, shrugging off downbeat economic data overnight that had
pressured Wall Street, focusing instead on a key U.S. jobs
report that could give valuable pointers to the timing of the
Federal Reserve's planned interest rate increase.
Crude oil prices firmed after plunging overnight, with U.S.
crude adding about 0.8 percent to $45.52 a barrel. Brent
gained 0.3 percent to $49.66 after skidding 5 percent to
six-month lows.
But financial spreadbetters expected subdued openings in
Europe, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening down by
25-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was
seen opening down by 30-39 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while
France's CAC 40 was expected to open down by 20 points,
or 0.4 percent lower.
"European equities are set to slip on the open," Jonathan
Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "Overnight
markets were a mixed bag with the U.S. down and Asia up, but
Europe has decided to take its cue from the U.S."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
turned positive and extended gains late in the
session as China shares rose, while Japan's Nikkei stock index
pared losses and ended down about 0.1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose more than 3
percent and the CSI300 index added 2.8 percent.
Beijing has taken a raft of steps to support Chinese share
markets after they lost more than 30 percent of their value
since peaking in June, keeping investors cautious despite the
gains.
"The market is still very volatile ... investors are likely
to be quiet and see what the next step of the government will
be," said Patrick Yiu, a director of CASH Asset Management in
Hong Kong.
"The overall market momentum is not likely to pick up
anytime soon and the economy in China is still very weak," added
Yiu.
U.S. equities markets stumbled overnight, after
manufacturing data from China and the U.S. both disappointed.
The Institute for Supply Management's index of national
factory activity slipped to 52.7 in July, falling short of
expectations that it would match last month's reading of 53.5.
The weak reading, and fears of disinflation stemming from
the rout in oil prices, led investors to pare bets that the
Fed's long-awaited interest rate hike will come as early as
September.
Friday's employment data is expected to show the U.S.
economy created 225,000 new jobs in July, according to
economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate is expected
to hold steady at 5.3 percent.
"If we get some certainty about the strength of the U.S.
economy and the likelihood of policy normalization by the Fed,
and if a rate hike seems justifiable, that is positive for
sentiment for global risk-on because a lot of people have been
bracing for this," said Stefan Worrall, director of cash
equities at Credit Suisse.
The dollar edged down about 0.1 percent on the day against
its Japanese counterpart to 123.90 yen, while the euro
was slightly higher at $1.0958.
Commodity currencies stabilized after facing pressure from
crude oil's tumble.
The Canadian dollar edged up after earlier notching a fresh
11-year low of C$1.3176 per U.S. dollar. Canadian
markets will reopen on Tuesday after they were shut for a public
holiday on Monday.
The Australian dollar soared 1.2 percent to $0.7375
, moving away from last week's six-year low of $0.7234
after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate unchanged
at a record low 2.0 percent as expected, and also toned down its
calls for a weaker currency.
The Aussie also got a lift from Australian retail sales
data, which showed a better-than-expected 0.7 percent rise in
June, beating expectations of 0.5 percent growth.
Spot gold edged up about 0.2 percent to 1,088.06 per
ounce, but remained not far from a 5-1/2-year low as
expectations that the Fed is set to raise interest rates this
year undermined the metal.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, and James
Pomfret and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
and Eric Meijer)