* China exports slump more than expected, PPI fall deepens
* U.S. job data on the whole supports Sept Fed hike case
* China stocks up as markets expect more stimulus measures
* Commodity currencies vulnerable; Aussie, Canadian dlr in
focus
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 10 Asian shares edged higher but
held near 1-1/2 year lows while commodity currencies such as the
Malaysian ringgit weakened further on Monday after Chinese data
highlighted a deepening slowdown in demand in the world's
industrial powerhouse.
China's stock markets bucked broad cautiousness in Asian
equities with major indices up between 2 and 4 percent on
investor expectations of yet another round of policy stimulus.
Financial spreadbetters on Monday expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to
edge 0.4 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open
around 20 points higher.
News of another monthly decline in Chinese exports - its
biggest fall in four months - and a collapse in producer prices
shows how China's faltering industrial demand has hit global
trade and sent emerging market assets reeling.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged higher on the day but held near a 1-1/2
year low hit last month. It has fallen 16 percent since May.
"The markets are beginning to price in structurally lower
growth in China and an end to the so-called commodity
super-cycle," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist
at JPMorgan Asset Management.
While economists have long predicted a slowdown in the pace
of China's economic expansion after years of turbocharged
growth, investors have been taken aback by the scale of the
slowdown and the impact it has had on emerging markets.
In the six months to May, world trade volumes have shrunk by
around 4 percent annualized, a pace of decline that hasn't
been seen since the global recessions of 2001 and 2009,
according to BNP Paribas economists. Much of that decline this
year has been caused by a sustained slowdown in China.
Emerging market equities have been among the hardest hit as
companies struggle to deal with the China factor.
Year to date, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is down nearly 7.5
percent in U.S. dollar terms compared to a flat performance from
its U.S. counterpart, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Though its early days yet, corporate earnings in Asia have
so far only confirmed that trend.
Of the nearly 32 percent of the companies in MSCI Asia-ex
Japan index reporting results so far, more than half have led to
downgraded estimates for their earnings per share, according to
Credit Suisse strategists.
China's slowdown comes at a particularly sensitive time for
emerging markets as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will end nearly a decade of zero interest rates soon have gained
momentum in recent weeks, dealing a further blow to emerging
market currencies and commodities.
Malaysia's ringgit hit a 17-year low as its foreign
exchange reserves fell below the $100 billion mark while
leveraged funds have increased their short bets on other
commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar and the
Australian dollar in recent days.
Recent data have confirmed the economic recovery underway in
the United States.
The U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday employers added
215,000 jobs in July, only slightly below a Reuters poll while
the unemployment rate held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent,
with signs that wages were beginning to pick up.
On Wall Street the Dow Jones industrial average fell
0.3 percent, hitting a six-month low. The S&P 500 shed
also about 0.3 percent.
Prospects of higher U.S. interest rates have made the dollar
more attractive to investors with the U.S. dollar index,
which tracks the greenback's performance versus a basket of
currencies, rising after the U.S. jobs data o 98.334, its
highest since late April, before turning lower. On Monday, it
stood at 97.62.
The euro traded at $1.0967 while the yen was 124.37
to the dollar.
Oil prices kept sliding on the global slowdown, a U.S.
gasoline glut and a rise in the U.S. oil rig count.
Crude futures prices fell to fresh multi-month lows early on
Monday. Brent fell to $48.35 per barrel, not far from a
six-year low of $45.19 hit in January.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
plumbed fresh lows not seen since 2003 with a
year-to-date decline of nearly 14 percent.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by
Eric Meijer)