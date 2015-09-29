* Spreadbetters see lower openings for European bourses
* China data revive growth worries ahead of Friday's US jobs
data
* Fed officials keep near-term rate-hike expectations alive
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 29 Asian shares skidded to
3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by
sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled
worries about its fragile economy.
Commodities struggled after fears of weaker demand pushed
them to multi-year lows overnight. Adding to the gloom,
commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares
were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed
stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier..
European markets aren't expected to be spared the selloff
either. Financial spreadbetters are predicting Britain's FTSE
100 would open down by as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's
DAX 0.6 percent, and France's CACM 40 1
percent.
"Investors are worried about a sharp slowdown in China ...
but the biggest risk is a global recession, not just a China
issue," said Steven Leung, a director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong
Kong.
"If you look at Japan ... its economy is in bad shape. And
economic situation is not good in Europe, either."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slumped 2.3 percent, touching its lowest levels
since June 2012 and extending early declines after Chinese
shares opened lower.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index were down 2 percent and 1.9 percent
respectively in afternoon trading.
Japan's Nikkei stock index tumbled to 8-months,
ending down 4.1 percent.
"There is a lot of red in Asian equity markets at the
moment," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
"Disappointing industrial profits in China continue to
bolster concerns about growth and many investors are taking
profits from the Nikkei and sitting in cash and alternatives, or
repatriating capital to western markets in a perceived flight to
quality."
Chinese industrial companies' profits fell at their fastest
rate in four years, official data showed on Monday, sparking
fresh fears about the strength of that country's economy ahead
the final reading of China's Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index
on Thursday.
On Wall Street overnight, major indexes all closed sharply
down. The S&P 500 index hit a one-month low on bullish
U.S. consumer spending data in August as it raised concerns the
Federal Reserve could hike rates at a time of slackening global
growth.
The Fed held off from raising interest rates at its meeting
earlier this month, citing worries about the global economy,
particularly China.
But New York Fed President William Dudley said the central
bank remains on track for a likely rate hike this year and could
move as soon as next month.
John Williams, head of the San Francisco Fed, also signalled
support for an interest rate hike this year, though Chicago Fed
chief Charles Evans sounded a far more dovish tone.
U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday could add more clarity to
the timing of a U.S. policy move, and prop up the sagging
greenback.
For now, lower U.S. Treasury yields continued to pressure
the dollar, as investors sought the safety of fixed-income
assets.
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note < US10YT=RR>
stood at 2.068 percent, below its U.S. close of 2.095 percent on
Monday.
The dollar was down about 0.4 percent against its Japanese
counterpart at 119.44 yen, well below Friday's high of
121.24. The euro slipped about 0.2 percent to 134.55 yen
.
The euro edged up about 0.2 percent to $1.1264,
pulling further away from a low of $1.1116 touched on Friday. On
Wednesday, a flash estimate of annual euro zone inflation is
expected to show a zero reading in September, according to a
Reuters poll.
The dollar index slipped about 0.2 percent to 95.816,
extending the previous session's 0.4 percent drop.
Crude oil futures remained under pressure after plunging
nearly 3 percent overnight as the downbeat Chinese data fuelled
fears about global demand.
U.S. crude was flat at $44.43 a barrel, while Brent
wallowed around its previous close at $47.34.
Copper was 0.6 percent lower at $4,937.50 a tonne,
within sight of a six-year low plumbed last month.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in
Sgahnghai and Joshua Hunt in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)