* Nikkei gains 0.2 pct, reversing early losses
* S&P futures also turn higher, up 0.5 pct
* Markets remain vulnerable to US, Europe outlooks
* Gold near high set earlier at $1,878.39
* Oil falls, end to Libyan civil war may be in sight
By Frederik Richter
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Asian stocks turned
positive on Monday, recovering a small portion of last week's
steep losses, while gold shot to new highs as investors worried
about the sluggish U.S. economic outlook and Europe's debt
crisis.
Spot gold prices hit a record high of $1,878.39
per ounce as the shaky global outlook prompted investors to
move more money into the safe haven, while oil prices tumbled on
hopes Libya may resume full output soon as a six-month civil war
seemed to be nearing an end.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index clawed back early losses
and was up 0.2 percent at 0300 GMT as the prospects for currency
market intervention by Tokyo to weaken the strong yen offset
growing worries of another U.S. recession.
Shares elsewhere in the region as measured by the MSCI
Asia Pacific ex-Japan index also reversed
their earlier losses and rose 0.3 percent .
S&P 500 futures ESc1 edged 0.3 percent higher in
Asia, with some analysts saying there could be a technical
rebound in U.S. stocks later in the day.
Khiem Do, head of Asian multi-asset with Baring Asset
Management in Hong Kong, said there would be little visibility
on the direction of markets until it was clear whether the
United States will slide into recession or not.
"The sentiment of markets is very weak at the moment,"
he said.
A key event this week will be a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, during which he is expected to provide an economic
outlook and hints on how policymakers plan to handle the turmoil
in financial markets.
Bernanke used the same event last year to suggest the Fed
could help growth by buying long-term bonds, but no major
announcements are expected this time.(For a preview of
Bernanke's speech, see )
On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's
weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to
uncertainty for investors after a month of bad surprises ranging
from a U.S. credit rating downgrade to a sharp slowdown in world
growth.
Markets will also watch data on bond buying by the
European Central Bank and debt issuance by European countries
such as Italy on Tuesday to see if the euro zone's debt crisis
is worsening.
Brent oil futures LCOc1 fell 1.71 percent to
$106.75 , weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar and as
the months-long conflict in oil-producing Libya appeared to
enter its decisive phase, with rebel fighters streaming into the
heart of Tripoli.
The dollar index , which tracks the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent.
The dollar surged higher against the yen, but later pared
some of its gains, with traders citing talk that the spike in
the dollar was triggered by bids by a U.S. bank.
The move came as increasingly on edge about the possibility
that Japan may intervene to curb yen strength, in the wake of
the dollar's drop down to a record low around 75.95 yen late
last week.
The dollar was last up 0.4 percent on the day at 76.84 yen
, having rose to as high as 77.23 yen earlier.
