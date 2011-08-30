* Volume thin before an Italian bond auction, Asian holidays
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 1 pct; Australia, Japan advance
* Credit spreads in Asia tighten though euro zone worries
persist
* Gold steadies after a near 7 pct drop in a week
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 30 Asian stocks rose on Tuesday
and European shares looked set to extend gains as strong U.S.
consumer spending data soothed some fears that the economy was
slipping back into a recession.
However, low volume and the inability to sustain early gains
suggested a general lack of conviction among investors over how
long the rebound will last.
Still, the slight gains in equities after a battering this
month encouraged some investors to switch out of safe-haven
assets like the Swiss franc and gold and buy high-yieding
currencies such as the Australian dollar.
U.S. stock futures SPc1 consolidated gains in Asia after
solid overnight gains following news that consumer spending
recorded its largest increase in five months in July in the
United States.
European shares were expected to open higher, tracking gains
on Wall Street and in Asia, with German and French indexes seen
up as much as 0.8 percent and London shares expected to advance
nearly 3 percent, catching up with the broader market following
a holiday on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 while Australia
climbed 0.3 percent, though both indices were off early highs as
players moved in to square positions before awaiting more
evidence on whether the U.S. economy has turned a corner.
Pessimism about the health of the U.S. economy and worries
about Europe's sovereign debt crisis have hammered global stock
markets this month, driving MSCI's All-Country World Index
down nearly 15 percent from its May high.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is on
track to post its worst monthly return since October 2008.
Even though Hong Kong shares are down more than 9
percent this month with valuations near the trough of the global
financial crisis, Adrian Mowat, chief emerging markets
strategist at JP Morgan, said there was more downside left as
equities were still early in the downgrade cycle.
"It is very important to remember that the turning point in
markets is not when they start to look cheap but it is when the
macro economic data is changing, signaling the tightening cycle
is coming to an end, signaling markets are cheap or oversold,"
Mowat told Reuters Televison.
With China still ordering banks to set aside more deposits
in reserves and allowing more yuan gains, that end may still be
some way off, but that did not deter some brave investors.
Hong Kong-listed shares of China Construction Bank Corp
, the world's No.2 lender, rose more than 4 percent
after news that Bank of America Corp will sell about
half of its stake in the Chinese bank.
Excluding CCB, however, turnover in Hong Kong was very low.
Traders were eyeing an Italian bond auction later in the day
which will serve as a barometer of investor demand after recent
bond purchases by the European Central Bank have helped drive
down Italy's borrowing costs.
Investors were also awaiting U.S. consumer confidence data
for August and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last committee
meeting on Aug 9 which could offer more clues on divisions among
board members over further stimulus measures.
WATCHING CREDIT MARKETS
Fears that the festering debt crisis would engulf larger
euro zone economies like Italy and France have made investors
such as U.S. money market funds reduce exposure to European
banks and pushed their credit default swap spreads higher.
The Itraxx European senior financials index has
pushed beyond the peaks seen during the last crisis, and at 247
bps the spread is starting to reflect credit ratings that are
not reflective of their current ones.
On Tuesday though, Asia credits were firmer with the spread
on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index
tightening by 6 bps to 152 bps/154 bps.
Strong equity gains also put safe-haven bets like the Swiss
Franc, gold and U.S. Treasuries on the backfoot with a rare bit
of good news out of Europe in the shape of merger news in
Greece' banking sector on Monday.
The U.S. dollar traded at 0.8184 Swiss francs , just
below a five-week high of 0.8239 hit overnight while the euro
was at 1.1888 francs , not far off a seven-week high
of 1.1970 francs touched on Monday.
U.S. Treasuries nursed losses with 10-year yields
at 2.24 percent, up by about five basis points from
F riday after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke
steered clear of announcing any fresh stimulus measures last
week.
Spot gold stabilised around $1,790 per
ounce levels after falling by nearly seven percent in about a
week. It hit a record $1,911 last week.
Volume was thin with a number of Asian markets, including
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, out for
holidays.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai and Clement Tan in Hong
Kong)