* MSCI ex-Japan up 1.3 pct
* Nikkei clears 9,000 for first time in two weeks
* China PMI reaasures, but Asia's factory activity slowed in
Aug
By Richard Pullin
MELBOURNE, Sept 1 Asian stocks rose on Thursday
following gains on Wall Street, with technology and consumer
shares outperforming, and credit spreads tightened on optimism
central banks around the world will have to do more to support
industrial activity.
Slumping exports slowed factory activity in some of Asia's
biggest economies in August, although China managed modest
improvement thanks to solid domestic demand, a series of surveys
released on Thursday showed.
Brazil shocked investors by slashing its key interest rate
to 12 percent from 12.5 percent on Wednesday citing concern over
the mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin
America's largest economy.
But investors cautioned that gains would likely be limited
ahead of key U.S. manufacturing and jobs data due later this
week. Signs of a weakening economy have led to speculation the
Fed will step in with a new round of monetary expansion.
"The China PMI data gave some immediate relief to the market,
but the U.S. data, particularly the employment numbers, are
still to come," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior equity strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index rose
1.4 percent, having fallen 9 percent in August when global
markets were roiled by a sovereign downgrade in the United
States, persistent debt problems in the euro zone and downward
revisions in growth expectations.
In Japan, the Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to clear the
key 9,000 level for the first time in two weeks, while South
Korea's KOSPI added 2.2 percent despite economic data
showing the country's manufacturing sector shrank in August for
the first time in 10 months.
Credit spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade
index have tightened in early deals to 143.5/144 basis points
compared with Wednesday's close of 147.86 bps, after recording
their worst monthly performance of 2011 in August, IFR reported.
CHINA REASSURES
China's official PMI offered some reassurance about the pace
of growth, rising on Thursday to 50.9 in August from a 28-month
low of 50.7 in July and signalling some stabilisation in the
manufacturing sector on solid domestic demand.
However, the result was just below expectations and the
sub-index for new export orders dipped to 48.3 from 50.4,
suggesting that exports may weaken in the future.
In Australia, signs of a recovery in retail sales lifted
retail stocks, with department store Myer adding more
than 4 percent.
U.S. economic data overnight showed the economy continues to
struggle, and the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's
national manufacturing index is due at 1230 GMT, followed by the
U.S. Labour Department's employment report on Friday.
Fears that the ISM index may fall below 50 have been eased
by a brighter than expected reading of manufacturing activity in
the Chicago area released on Wednesday.
Among currencies, the Swiss franc held on to gains made the
previous day after a top government official said Switzerland
would have to live with a strong currency, while commodity
currencies steadied after an initial dip on Brazil's rate cut.
The Australian dollar was at $1.0697 , below from a
one-month high of $1.0722 hit on Wednesday.
The euro eased slightly to $1.4370 , slipping further
from a two-month high at $1.4550 hit at the start of the week,
though traders say the currency is essentially playing in a
range.
In commodity markets, spot gold held steady to be
little changed at 1,824.54 an ounce, to be up 29 percent this
year.
U.S. crude oil futures were steady after a slight decline
the previous day on the back of a larger-than-expected build in
U.S. crude inventories.
