* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan jumps 3.1 pct, Nikkei up 1.9
pct
* Euro steadies around $1.38
* Greek confidence vote eyed
* Risk taking unlikely to extend momentum
* ECB rate cut buoys commodities, from copper to oil
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 4 Asian shares rallied more than 3
percent and the euro steadied on Friday on hopes Greece will
abandon a proposed referendum on a European Union bailout, but
investors remained cautious over a confidence vote scheduled for
later in the Greek parliament.
Greece's abrupt call for a referendum, just days after a
deal was struck to save the debt-stricken country from
defaulting, sparked panic in global financial markets, prompting
EU leaders to talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone
to preserve the single currency.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou bowed to cabinet
rebels and agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated
coalition government if his Socialist lawmakers back him in a
confidence vote on Friday, raising hopes for a political
consensus on the EU rescue framework.
"The market regained some calm but uncertainty remains over
the outcome of today's confidence vote," said Yuji Saito,
director of the foreign exchange division at Credit Agricole
Bank in Tokyo. "Uncertainty at this point entails risks, as it
means delays in the efforts (to resolve the debt crisis)."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 3.1 percent, led by a more than 4 percent
jump in materials as copper and oil rebounded.
The index's energy sector soared 3.7 percent,
while the technology sector gained 3.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.9 percent.
European shares were expected to make modest advances from
Thursday's rally. Financial bookmakers called the FTSE 100
to open up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open
up 0.5 percent and France's CAC-40 to gain 0.3 percent.
Investors may be hunting for a bargains, but underlying
concern about whether measures can really be implemented to
rescue Greece from its debt crisis remained intact, said analyst
Woon Khien Chia of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore.
"Nobody wants to take very big positions," she said, adding
that even after the basic framework was agreed to rescue Greece,
questions have already been raised about who was going to fund
the bailout.
Late in October, Euro zone leaders struck a deal with
private banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss
on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's
debt burden, while asking Greece for severe austerity measures.
They also agreed that the European Financial Stability
Facility, a bailout fund, would be leveraged to give it
firepower equivalent to about 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
G20 leaders meeting in southern France will try to look
beyond the Greek drama that has shaken their annual gathering
and agree on measures that will convince markets the risk of
further euro zone contagion can be stemmed.
ECB CUT SUPPORTS
Market sentiment was also supported by the European Central
Bank's surprise rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday, the
first meeting under new President Mario Draghi. Draghi said the
euro zone could enter a "mild recession" later this year.
"The ECB's surprise move to cut rates suggested it took a
preemptive move as it forecast growth slowdown, which gave a
positive surprise to the market," Credit Agricole's Saito said.
The euro steadied against the dollar around $1.38 .
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped more
than 3 percent, recovering almost all of this week's losses,
while the iShares A50 China tracker , an
exchange-traded fund in Hong Kong that provides the most direct
exposure to mainland markets, hit its highest since mid-August.
The ECB's rate cut bolstered Shanghai-traded commodities
such as iron, zinc and copper. The most-active January copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFc3 jumped as much
as 4.5 percent.
Brent crude LCOc1 held above $110 a barrel and U.S. crude
CLc1 rose 0.2 percent to $94.26.
Investors' appetite eased for protection in the options
market against losses, with the CBOE Volatility index VIX
-- a measure of expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next
30 days often dubbed Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- falling to
30.50 on Thursday from 32.74 the day before.
The VIX was below 30 for most of the time in the 15 years up
to 2008, before being driven close to 90 by the global financial
crisis in October that year. It hit this year's peak at 48 in
August.
As optimism buoyed riskier assets, Asian credit markets
stabilised, with the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index narrowing sharply by more 20
basis points. The index is a gauge of investor risk appetite.
"Its a bit more positive this morning although headline
risks are still alive. Its just one step forward and two steps
back," said a Singapore based trader with a European bank.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
