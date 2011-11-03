* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.7 pct, S&P futures fall 1.2 pct
* World leaders gather for G20 summit in France
* Euro falls to $1.3710, Aussie dollar down nearly 1 pct
* ECB rate announcement at 1245 GMT, news conference at 1330
* U.S. crude below $92 a barrel, copper below $8,000 a tonne
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Asian shares, the euro,
commodities and the Australian dollar all fell on Thursday as
fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos
prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the
relative safety of the dollar.
U.S. stock futures also fell, retreating from a Wall Street
rebound on Wednesday, as leaders of the world's biggest
economies began arriving in France for a G20 summit set to be
dominated by the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
Asian stocks dropped 1.8 percent and European shares were
seen making similar losses at the start of trading, while oil,
copper and the commodity-linked Aussie fell around 1 percent and
credit markets weakened.
The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock
move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan negotiated
last week, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday
that Athens would not receive another cent in EU aid until it
decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
"It's clearly a worse situation as it is putting other euro
zone members in a corner," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity
strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
If Greek voters reject the 130 billion euro bailout package,
which is conditional on harsh austerity measures, it could lead
to a disorderly default, with the fallout affecting European
banks and rippling across the global financial system.
Financial bookmakers in London called the FTSE 100
index to open down 1 percent, while Germany's DAX was
seen down 1.7 percent and France's CAC-40 down 1.4
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.7 percent, while S&P 500 futures ESc1
traded in Asia lost 1.2 percent. Wall Street shares had gained
more than 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
Tokyo's financial markets were closed for a public holiday.
ECB IN FOCUS
As well as watching events at the G20 summit in Cannes,
investors were also focused on Frankfurt, where the European
Central Bank was holding its first policy meeting under new
President Mario Draghi.
Many analysts see the ECB as the only institution with the
firepower to calm tensions, and the key question after the
meeting -- at which no change in interest rates is expected --
will be whether it will increase its purchases of bonds issued
by debt-ridden euro zone states.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new
stimulus, but said it was mulling the possibility of buying more
mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to around $1.3710 as
investors took sanctuary in the dollar, which rose by a similar
margin against a basket of six major currencies .
"We're negative on the euro," said Adarsh Sinha,
Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in Hong Kong. "There are very few scenarios in my mind where the
euro can rally significantly."
Adding to the gloomy economic outlook were surveys on
Wednesday showing that the downturn in euro zone manufacturing
in October was even deeper than previously thought.
"Although further developments in the euro debt saga are
likely to trigger more market volatility, a possible slowdown in
the real economy, as indicated by the recent release of euro
area PMIs, will be more of a concern medium-term," Barclays
Capital analysts warned.
The pullback from risk also knocked oil lower, with U.S.
crude CLc1 down 1 percent at $91.55 a barrel and Brent crude
LCOc1 off 0.6 percent at $108.71.
Copper fell 1.1 percent on the London Metal Exchange
to below $8,000 a tonne.
The Australian dollar , seen as a "risk" currency
because it is heavily influenced by expected demand for
Australia's natural resources, fell 0.9 percent to around
$1.0248.
In Asian credit markets there was a widening of spreads on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index ,
which can be used as a gauge of risk appetite.
Gold , which in recent months has largely flipped from
a negative to a positive correlation with riskier commodities as
safe-haven seekers favour the dollar, fell 0.3 percent to around
$1,733 an ounce.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)