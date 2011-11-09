* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan rises 1 pct, Nikkei ends up
1.15 pct
* Euro steadies above $1.38 against dollar, dollar index
firms
* Gold keeps safe-haven appeal, US Treasuries inch up
* Moderation in China inflation bolsters oil, copper
* European shares seen opening higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 9 European shares looked set to
follow Asian equities higher on Wednesday and the euro steadied
after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would
resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with
reforms that may keep Europe's debt debt crisis from spreading.
An easing in Chinese inflation also soothed fears about the
world's second-largest economy, bolstering oil and copper prices
and underpinning Hong Kong shares.
However, doubts that the European Union will be able to stop
the sovereign debt crisis from spreading continued to fuel
interest in safe-haven gold, pushing prices higher.
European shares were expected to rise, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 index to open
up 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 1.7 percent and
France's CAC-40 to gain about 1.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 1.7 percent before trimming
gains to around 1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average
closed up 1.2 percent.
Berlusconi said on Tuesday he would leave office after
parliament approves a budget law that includes reforms demanded
by Europe, but Italy looks set for prolonged political
uncertainty after his announcement.
"The news helped stabilise the euro and prompted investors
to buy back shares, but there is still uncertainty in the euro
as reshuffling its leader alone doesn't guarantee Italy's fiscal
situation will improve," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Asset
Management.
"Until the problem of sovereign debt, the last resort for
investors, is resolved, investor preference for liquid assets
such as cash and Japanese government bonds remains in place."
The euro held firm, pushing to $1.3835 against the
dollar. The single currency rose as high as $1.3847 in New York
on Tuesday.
China's annual inflation rate eased to 5.5 percent in
October from 6.1 percent in September for a third straight month
of decline from July's three-year peak and Premier Wen Jiabao
said prices had fallen further since then.
Chinese producer prices rose 5 percent in the year through
October, down from a 6.5 percent rise in the year to September.
Easing price pressures helped fuel expectations that China
may start to ease monetary policy as exporters feel the impact
from slowing global growth. But Beijing is not seen loosening
its grip on the property market for now, despite recent signs of
slowing sales.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by around 2 percent
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent.
Brent crude LCOc1 gained for a fifth day, rising 0.5
percent to $115.57 a barrel, and copper rose 1.5
percent, as factory output data affirmed China's economy is
slowly moderating but not battling a sharp slowdown right now.
ITALY YIELDS SURGE
Berlusconi's resignation could come this month, with votes
likely in coming weeks on Italian budget measures including
austerity reforms to cut debt and bring borrowing costs under
control.
The yield on Italy's benchmark 10-year bond hit
a 14-year high of 6.79 percent on Tuesday, approaching levels
seen in the government bonds of Portugal and Ireland when they
had to seek bailouts.
Italy is the third largest economy in the euro zone and
failure to fix its debt problems would have a far bigger impact
on the region than difficulties in Greece.
Investor jitters over Italy's debt has kept the spread on
Italian government bonds over Bunds to 490 basis points.
Despite the rise in riskier assets such as stocks and oil,
and a firmer euro and the dollar, gold gained as much as
0.5 percent to $1,794.09 an ounce. It briefly rose above $1,800
on Tuesday, its highest in seven weeks, before falling on news
from Italy.
"While market focus has shifted to Italy from Greece, the
situation in the euro zone is far from instlling optimism," said
Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in
Tokyo.
"Gold is underpinned by favourable factors, such as global
growth slowdown and the euro zone debt problems."
Ikemizu said physical investors are sidelined given the high
price level, but funds buying helped pushed prices higher.
The market was temporarily relieved by Italy's political
shakeup, although Greece remained undecided on its next leader.
Party leaders were locked in talks on a unity coalition, with
the EU seeking an immediate deal to save the country's finances.
EU finance ministers failed to make progress on Tuesday on
ways to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze, as
rising borrowing costs for Italy make it more difficult for
European banks to borrow as they are increasingly reluctant to
lend to one another.
Such uncertainties over key issues kept gains in Asian
credit markets modest.
The spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index - a gauge of investor appetite for risk -
narrowed by about 5 basis points early on Wednesday.
U.S. Treasuries also edge up slightly on Wednesday in Asia.
"So what if Berlusconi eventually does the right thing?
We'll rally for a period - maybe a day or two - then just sell
off again," said a note from Societe Generale.
"The Greeks have delivered nothing, there's growing feeling
that Italy will possibly go the same way, the EFSF has been
shown to be no panacea - and soon it won't even get funded."
Earlier this week, the European Financial Stability
Facility, the euro zone's bailout fund, had difficulty finding
buyers for 10-year bonds issued to support Ireland.
