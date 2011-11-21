* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan falls 1.7 pct, Nikkei down 0.3
pct
* Euro subdued but stable after Spain's opposition wins
election
* U.S. deficit-reducing panel likely fails
* European markets seen falling nearly 1 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 21 Asian shares fell on Monday
as uncertainty remained over how euro zone leaders would respond
to mounting funding difficulties for European banks, and an
apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit
reduction hurt sentiment.
The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee was set
to formally announce its three-month-long effort to bridge
partisan differences over taxation and spending has failed,
aides told Reuters.
Automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion over a decade are
due to start in 2013, after elections in 2012, if the "super
committee" of six Democrats and six Republicans cannot agree.
"It is a minor negative, there are a few questions to be
asked -- do Moody's and Fitch for example move to downgrade the
U.S.," said HSBC's head of global equity strategy, Garry Evans.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
extended its losses to fall 1.7 percent, after
posting its biggest weekly loss in about two months last week.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 percent.
European shares were set to fall, with spreadbetters seeing
London's FTSE 100 opening down 0.9 percent and
Frankfurt's DAX and Paris' CAC-40 down 0.8
percent.
Comments from Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan warning that
the global economic outlook was grim also hurt Asian equity
markets, particularly Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index
fell 1.9 percent.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
Market expectations for a U.S. deficit deal were low, but a
failure of the committee could remind investors of the risks
posed by a dysfunctional U.S. government.
The committee was created after a battle over the federal
government's debt ceiling nearly shut it down and led to a
first-ever cut in the United States' AAA credit rating by
Standard & Poor's in the summer, roiling financial markets.
Europe's messy politics, however,, appeared to be heading in
the direction of carrying out vital fiscal reforms, offering
some relief to investors.
The euro drifted 0.1 percent higher to $1.3525 on
Monday, partly helped by a 0.1 percent drop in the dollar index
against six key currencies.
In Spain, the centre-right opposition People's Party won a
crushing election victory and was expected to push through
drastic austerity measures to try to prevent Spain being sucked
deeper into the debt storm threatening the euro zone.
"Those policies would undoubtedly be welcomed by markets,
yet may not be enough to stabilize the Spanish sovereign,"
Barclays Capital analysts said in a research note. "Ultimately,
we think it is likely that the ECB will need to step up its
support."
In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Monti won an overwhelming
vote of confidence on Friday after warning politicians against
sabotaging a sweeping package of fiscal reforms.
But political wrangling in Greece, which has teetered on the
brink of default and set off the panic selling now widespread in
bonds of other highly-indebted euro zone members, threatened the
new prime minister's bid to win vital bailout funds from
European leaders.
PRESSURE ON ECB RISING
Italian and Spanish government bond yields eased on Friday,
after the European Central Bank intervened in markets to
alleviate pressure from investors demanding higher premiums.
The ECB has resisted rising pressures to step up purchases
of euro zone sovereign debt, or the idea of lending to the
International Monetary Fund to bail out troubled euro zone
economies, despite a growing market perception of the bank as
the last hope to stop the debt crisis from spreading globally.
Reflecting worsening dollar funding strains for European
banks, euro/dollar three-month cross-currency basis swaps
widened further on Friday to -138.50 basis
points, the most since the height of the Lehman crisis in 2008.
The premium for the three-month dollar offered interbank
lending rate hit the widest since June 2009.
"The probability is quite high that European woes will
further shrink global capital markets, aggravating interbank
funding strains and drying up investment flows," said Bob Takai,
general manager of Sumitomo Corp's energy division.
Sentiment remained cautious in Asian credit markets, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening around 3 basis points on Monday.
In a sign of risk aversion, investors put fresh cash into
U.S. equities, bonds and precious metals funds, along with a big
allocation to inflation-protected bond funds to 80-week high of
$512 million in the week ended Nov. 16, data from EPFR Global
showed on Friday.
