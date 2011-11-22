* Nikkei down 0.4 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan off 0.3 pct
* European shares seen gaining 0.7-0.9 pct
* Euro steady around $1.35, yen weakens
* Dollar funding squeeze supports U.S. currency
* Brent crude above $107 a barrel after new Iran sanctions
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Asian shares edged down
on Tuesday as fears about the ability of politicians on either
side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped
investors' confidence in the outlook for Western economies.
The dollar held gains near a 6-week high against a basket of
currencies, with European banks scrambling to secure dollar cash
as money markets seize up, and equity volumes were thin,
indicating that risk aversion remained high.
"There is no fundamental change in the markets' risk averse
mood. There's been no clear progress in the euro zone," said
Koji Fukaya, chief foreign exchange strategist at Credit Suisse.
Shares in China and Hong Kong were hit after central bank
data showed Beijing may have sold foreign currency to prop up
the yuan for the first time in four years in October, signalling
rare capital outflows from the world's No.2 economy.
But European stocks were expected to claw back some of the
previous day's losses, with spreadbetters calling the FTSE 100
to open up 0.7 percent. Germany's DAX was also
seen up 0.7 percent and France's CAC-40 up 0.9 percent.
COMMITTEE'S FAILURE
The failure on Monday of a "super committee" of U.S.
lawmakers to reach agreement on a deficit-cutting plan was
another blow to market confidence already hammered for weeks by
Europe's inexorably worsening sovereign debt crisis.
U.S. stocks fell around 2 percent on Monday, following sharp
falls in Europe, and commodities also slumped on concerns that
the chances of a global recession are rising.
"The S&P index has broken sharply lower and looks
technically pretty dire, despite more OK data as the Chicago Fed
index bounced slightly and the overhang of unsold homes dipped
back to a lower but still high 8 months," said Kit Juckes, head
of foreign exchange research at Societe Generale.
Investors' jangled nerves were soothed somewhat in Asia when
Standard and Poor's and Moody's, two of the big three ratings
agencies, said the deficit committee's failure would not trigger
an immediate downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
Japan's Nikkei share average opened down 1 percent,
hitting its lowest level in 8 months, then pared losses to close
down 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent, putting it in negative
territory for the sixth successive session.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 percent, pointing to a
modest rebound on Wall Street.
DEBT WOES
The news that a congressional committee of six Republicans
and six Democrats had abandoned their efforts to reach a deal on
reducing the United States' ballooning deficit had been
expected, but nonetheless reinforced investors' perceptions that
Washington politicians are too divided to deal with the debt
problem.
It came as the euro zone's crisis crept ever closer to the
heart of the continent, with the risk premiums on Spanish,
French, Italian and Belgian government bonds rising after
Moody's warned that France's triple-A credit rating was under
threat.
"The tightening of credit conditions and pro-cyclical bias
of fiscal policy means that the global economy is at serious
risk of returning to recession when it has singularly failed
properly to recover from the last recession," said Russell
Jones, head of global rates strategy at Westpac, in a note.
"Europe is already effectively there. But Japan and the U.S.
are looking increasingly likely to follow suit."
Asian credit markets reflected the cautious mood, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
, a gauge of risk appetite, widening by around 5
basis points.
The euro was steady around $1.35 and the dollar
held firm after jumping on Monday. Ironically, the U.S.
currency has been boosted by the debt worries because it remains
investors' preferred safe haven in times of market volatility.
YEN DEMAND WEAKENS
But demand weakened for the yen, another safe-haven
currency, which eased about 0.2 percent to around 77.05
to the dollar and about 103.90 to the euro.
In commodities markets, copper rose 1.4 percent
after a three-day slide that had taken it close to its lowest
levels in a month on worries that the darkening economic outlook
would crimp industrial demand.
There were more modest rebounds for other commodities, with
gold rising 0.3 percent to around $1,684 an ounce.
Oil steadied after the United States, Britain and Canada
announced new sanctions against Iran's energy and financial
sectors, ratcheting up pressure on OPEC's second largest
producer to end its nuclear programme.
U.S. crude gained 0.2 percent to climb above $97 a barrel
and Brent crude rose 0.5 percent to above $107 a barrel on fears
the stand-off could ultimately lead to military action and a
disruption of supplies.
"Iran adds a risk premium to crude," said Jonathan Barratt,
managing director of Commodity Broking Services. "Depending on
how the issue escalates, we may see $150 crude, which will have
dramatic concerns especially as Western economies are trying to
emerge from a slowdown."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)