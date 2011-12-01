* MSCI Asia ex-Japan soars 4.4 pct, Nikkei up 1.9 pct
* Euro holds onto gains, rises above $1.34
* European markets see rising again Thursday
* Key issue of European crisis still unresolved
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 1 Asian shares rallied to
two-week highs on Thursday, building on strong global gains
after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a
liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar
funding.
Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European
benchmark indexes to rise on Thursday, extending a sharp
four-session rally on increased risk appetite following the
central bank joint action.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on
Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral
swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 4.4 percent to its highest since
mid-November, rising above a 25-day moving average, after U.S.
stocks soared 4 percent on Wednesday.
Japan's Nikkei also surged well above its 25-day
moving average, closing up 1.9 percent.
Chinese shares outperformed, with the Hang Seng Index
surging close to 6 percent after Beijing cut the reserve
requirement ratio for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the
first time in three years, signalling a policy shift as global
weakness weighs on China's economy.
"It's clearly a risk-on day given everything that happened
overnight," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC Capital
Markets.
Industrial metals such as copper, zinc and aluminium jumped
as funding strains eased, while the policy step by China, a huge
commodity importer, lifted commodity currencies. The Australian
dollar stood at $1.0255, off an earlier high of
$1.0280, having jumped 3 percent on Wednesday.
The euro changed hands at $1.3455 after jumping to a
one-week high of $1.3531 on Wednesday while the dollar index
slumped to a two-week trough at 77.923. The index stood
at 78.35 on Thursday.
"The moves were cheered by markets, as it shows central
banks are willing to work together to ease Europe's sovereign
debt crisis," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets.
But some analysts were more cautious, saying the central
banks' moves just bought more time for Europe as it battles to
contain its worsening debt crisis.
"This just means they expanded emergency measures. The more
important point is whether Europe is going to have a bigger
bailout fund and that's still up in the air," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments, in Tokyo.
CRUCIAL QUESTIONS UNANSWERED
The central banks' move could warm investor sentiment toward
riskier assets as it aims to ease severe funding strains for
European banks as money markets seized up on European debt woes.
But European officials have so far failed to nail down who
will finance a bailout scheme, which is vital to keeping the
crisis from engulfing the continent's biggest economies.
China's monetary easing reflected the spreading global
impact of Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, which was confirmed
on Thursday by data showing Chinese factory activity shrank in
November for the first time in nearly three years.
The PMI fell to 49 from 50.4 in October, and China's export
orders fell sharply.
China joined the central banks of Brazil and Thailand, which
also cut interest rates on Wednesday, to fend off growing fears
that the global economy may slip back into a recession.
Gold held steady at a two-week high around $1,750 an ounce,
after rising nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, when investors
sought a hedge against currency depreciation after the central
bank action.
The liquidity action by central banks came a day after
European officials agreed to strengthen the region's rescue fund
and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund.
Germany suggested it was open to increasing the IMF's
resources through bilateral loans or more special drawing
rights, reversing the stance Berlin took earlier this month at
the Cannes G20 summit.
The policy shift came as Germany presses its EU partners to
agree at a crucial Dec. 9 European Union summit on treaty
changes to create coercive powers to make euro zone countries
change their budgets if they breach EU deficit and debt rules.
Reflecting easing financing conditions, euro/dollar
cross-currency basis swaps narrowed across the three-month to
one-year maturity curve on Wednesday.
Asian credit markets strengthened, with spreads on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
tightening by about 20 basis points on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; and Miranda
Maxwell in Melbourne; Editing by Paul Tait)