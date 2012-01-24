* MSCI Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei ends up 0.2 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 24 The euro retreated from a
three-week high on Tuesday and Asian shares gave up most of
their early gains as crucial negotiations on Greek debt
restructuring suffered another major setback, raising the
spectre of default.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open
down around 0.4-0.6 percent.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose as much as 0.2 percent to a 10-week
high before easing to stand barely changed, as Australian shares
pared earlier gains to end flat on concerns about Europe.
The pan-Asia index, on the other hand, drew some support
from Indian shares, which extended gains after the
Reserve Bank of India cut the cash reserve ratio for banks,
underscoring a policy shift from fighting inflation to reviving
growth.
Japan's Nikkei average ended up 0.2 percent at its
highest closing level in nearly three months on hopes that a
Greek debt deal may still be salvaged.
Activity was thin, however, with many Asian markets still
closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
U.S. stock futures slipped 0.3 percent as investors
awaited earnings reports from bellwhethers such as Apple
later in the week and the outcome of a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting which ends on Wednesday.
Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected an offer made
by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts,
sending negotiators back to the drawing board.
The ministers also discussed efforts to enforce stricter
budget rules for European Union states and steps to finalise the
structure of a permanent euro zone bailout fund.
The fund is a key safety net to contain the euro zone debt
crisis and Germany is playing a major role. Germany denied a
report on Monday that it was ready to boost the combined
firepower of the euro zone's rescue funds to 750 billion euros.
"The outcome of PSI (Greek debt) discussions, good or bad,
can hardly surprise market participants at this stage," said
analysts at Barclays Capital in a research note.
"However, stretched sentiment suggests that the risk asset
rally (of recent weeks) may be losing steam and is temporarily
vulnerable," they said.
EURO LOSES STEAM
The setback in the Greek debt talks pushed the euro
off a three-week peak around $1.3050 hit on Monday.
The single currency slipped to a session low below $1.2990
after a report raised fears that Portugal, another euro zone
member as highly vulnerable as Greece, could potentially face
default.
The euro last stood at $1.3009, well above a 17-month trough
near $1.2624 plumbed on Jan. 13, but sentiment may be further
dented later in the day with the release of Markit's flash
Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a measure
of the euro zone company activity.
The reports are expected to reflect deteriorating growth. A
Reuters poll last week showed most economists believed the euro
zone would wallow in a mild recession until the second half of
this year, assuming the region's debt crisis does not flare out
of control.
Risks posed by Europe's debt woes prompted the Bank of Japan
to cut its growth forecasts on Tuesday.
While the debt crisis festers, sentiment has improved with
positive effects from the lifelines extended to the European
financial system by the European Central Bank via its generous
funding to ease funding strains partly overshadowing worries
over an individual country's borrowing ability.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell
10 basis points at 6.17 percent on Monday, as European banks
used ECB funding to buy more Spanish and Italian bonds. The
yield was sharply off this month's high of 7.2 percent.
Receding concerns over Europe sapped safe-haven appetite for
U.S. Treasuries, and the rise in Treasury yields pulled 10-year
Japanese government cash bond yield up to above 1
percent on Tuesday, its highest since mid-December.
Reflecting stabilising market sentiment and receding fears
of sharp market falls, the CBOE Volatility index VIX,
which measures expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next
30 days, was nearing a 2011 low of 14.30.
The VIX closed at 18.67 on Monday. Major 2011 lows around
14.30-15.25 have caused sizable rallies, so a move towards these
support levels could open the way for a continuation of the risk
rally.
Oil prices held steady after gaining on Monday as EU foreign
ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from the start of
July to pressure Iran over its nuclear ambitions, a move that
renewed threats by Teheran to block a vital oil export route.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar;
Editing by Kim Coghill)