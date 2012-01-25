* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 0.8 pct, Nikkei hits 3-mth high
* Euro steady but off 3-week high, yen at 1-mth low vs
dollar
* Europe shares to gain
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 25 Asian shares rose on
Wednesday, underpinned by strong earnings from U.S. technology
giant Apple, stabilising European money markets and falling euro
zone debt yields, with investors shifting their focus from
Europe to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.8 percent and hit an 11-week high,
led by the financial sector and a rally in
Australia.
Australian shares rose 1.1 percent to a near seven-week high
and its currency ticked higher after the nation's tame consumer
price index in the fourth-quarter lifted hopes for a rate cut.
Japan's Nikkei average reached a three-month high
and closed up 1.1 percent, boosted by a jump in Apple,
which reported quarterly results far exceeding analysts'
expectations, and a weaker yen which bolstered exporters.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up
around 0.3-0.5 percent.
Some Asian markets reopened on Wednesday but China and Hong
Kong remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Generally lower valuations in Asia relative to the United
States -- with the pan-Asian index carrying a 12-month forward
P/E ratio of 11.56 against 12.27 for the Standard & Poor's 500
index -- also spurred buying.
"Large-cap tech shares rallied across the board following
Apple's forecast-beating quarterly results, while steady
offshore purchases lent further support," said Lee Jae-hoon, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
WATCHING THE FED
The U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day policy meeting
later on Wednesday, the first of 2012, and the Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) will start a new practice of announcing
policymakers' interest-rate projections.
Worries about Greece possibly facing a disorderly default
still tempered risk-taking, keeping the euro below a three-week
high hit on Tuesday.
But expectations for a prolonged period of ultra-low U.S.
interest rates and recent resilience in global stocks and the
euro despite stumbling talks over Greece's bailout may
strengthen downward pressure on the dollar, said Junya Tanase,
chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo.
"Europe remains a concern every day, but for today the focus
is on the FOMC," he said.
"The Fed suggesting the possibility of a prolonged period of
super-low rate environment could highlight the dollar's relative
weakness in light of a recent trend of improving sentiment."
The euro was steady around $1.3025, off a three-week
high of $1.3063 hit on Tuesday. The yen touched a four-week low
against the dollar just below 78 yen.
The dollar index measured against six key currencies,
hovered near a three-week low below 80 hit on Monday.
The yen reacted little to Japan's trade data which showed
the country logged an annual trade deficit in 2011 for the first
time in 31 years, as expected, with last year's earthquake and
tsunami, weak global demand and a strong yen battering exports.
STATE OF THE UNION
A firmer tone across the markets hoisted London copper
to a four-month high, with President Barack Obama's
proposal in his State of the Union address to boost U.S.
infrastructure spending lending support.
Oil rose, with Brent crude holding above $110 a barrel on
supply concerns as Iran renewed a threat to close the vital
Strait of Hormuz and hopes for stronger demand growth.
Greece kept hopes alive for a last-minute bond swap deal to
avoid a messy default after euro zone officials set talks back
to square one by rejecting a final offer from the country's
private bondholders.
Despite the debt crisis, data suggested the euro zone may
avoid a recession.
Markit's Flash Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Composite Index
(PMI), a gauge of overall economic performance, showed the euro
zone's economy grew in January for the first time since August,
confounding forecasts for a contraction.
But the International Monetary Fund further chopped its
estimate for 2012 global growth to 3.3 percent from 4 percent
just three months ago, warning of a further deterioration if
Europe fails to resolve the crisis sooner.
Factors which have supported sentiment recently remained
intact, with money market rates treading lower and strong
investor demand driving down Spanish short-term debt yields
sharply to multi-month lows.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau in Tokyo and Joonhee Yu in
Seoul; Editing by Alex Richardson)