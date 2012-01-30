* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slips after hitting near three-month high

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Jan 30 Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent after hitting its highest since late October earlier. It gained 2 percent last week for its fourth consecutive weekly increase.

The Nikkei stock average opened down 0.4 percent.

World stocks fell on Friday on a slower-than-expected annualised 2.8 percent growth in the U.S. economy in the last quarter of 2011, the fastest quarterly rate in 1-1/2 years, while U.S. stocks were also weighed down by disappointing corporate results.

Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year holidays last week.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3196, after climbing to $1.3235 on Friday to its highest since mid-December, as Greece appeared to be close to clinching the bond swap agreement with private creditors and Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing from leading Greek party leaders for the painful reforms.

The debt swap agreement would not be reached in time for the European Union summit meeting later on Monday.

At the summit, EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation.

The single currency remained vulnerable to short covering, as latest data showed currency speculators raised their net euro short positions -- bets on the currency falling -- to a fifth straight record high in the week ended Jan. 24.

"As focus shifts to the second Greek bailout fund from the debt swap deal, it's likely that sentiment will revert to risk aversion given that talks are expected to face hurdles before reaching an agreement," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.

"Macroeconomic conditions are not that bad, with some signs of European growth bottoming out and U.S. data suggesting a recovery path, but markets appear to have been too optimistic and holding up too much hope, despite so much uncertainty still surrounding the Greek issue," he said.

A successful second Greek bailout scheme could ease tension over Portugal, while difficult talks risk reigniting fund raising concerns over Italy and Spain, Yamamoto said.

PORTUGAL SAPS OPTIMISM

Investors were seeing Portugal as the next potential default after Greece, selling off its stocks and bonds just as some stability was returning to other highly indebted countries that had been batter by the markets only recently.

On Friday, Italy's six-month borrowing costs dropped below 2 percent at an auction to the lowest level since May, while Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit their lowest level since November 2010.

Italy faces a more challenging sale of longer-dated debt on Monday.

The markets brushed off Fitch Ratings' downgrade of Italy, Spain, Belgium, Slovenia and Cyprus.

Interbank lending rates in Europe fell on Friday to their lowest level since March 2011, down over 30 basis points since the European Central Bank injected huge amounts of liquidity into the system in December.

Reflecting improved sentiment last week, investors crowded into emerging markets equity and debt funds and U.S. equity, bond and high-yield funds in the week ended Jan. 25, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday. (Editing by Alex Richardson)