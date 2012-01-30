* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slips after hitting near three-month
high
* Euro off 6-1/2-week high vs dollar on profit taking
* Copper, gold, oil fall after last week's rally
* European shares likely fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 30 Asian stocks and the euro
slipped on Monday as investors took profits from a recent share
rally and adopted a cautious stance to await the outcome of
talks on a Greek debt swap deal that is key to avoiding a messy
default and yet another European summit.
Commodities from copper to oil also lost steam from last
week, when the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates
low boosted riskier assets, while the dollar index,
regained ground from Friday's fall to a seven-week low.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.6 percent from its highest since Oct.
31 hit earlier, after rising 2 percent last week for its fourth
consecutive weekly gain. The Nikkei average dipped 0.6
percent.
Shanghai shares reopened with a loss, after an expeced cut
in the amount of cash banks are required to hold in reserve
failed to materialise over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday,
dragging bank shares lower.
Asian equities have risen most of this month, as concerns
over European funding eased considerably with the European
Central Bank's injection of massive liquidity into the system,
driving down euro zone bond yields and calming interbank lending
markets.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open
down around 0.2-0.5 percent.
Greece appeared to be close to clinching a bond swap
agreement with private creditors and Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos sought backing from leading Greek party leaders for
painful reforms.
The debt swap agreement would not be reached in time for the
European Union summit meeting later on Monday, where EU leaders
are expected to sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro
zone and agree on inserting a balanced budget rule into national
legislation.
"As focus shifts to the second Greek bailout fund from the
debt swap deal, it's likely that sentiment will revert to risk
aversion, given that talks are expected to face hurdles before
reaching an agreement," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency
strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.
A successful second Greek bailout scheme could ease tensions
over Portugal, while difficult talks risk reigniting fund
raising concerns over Italy and Spain, Yamamoto said.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3180, after climbing
to $1.3235 on Friday to its highest since mid-December. Latest
data showed currency speculators raised their net euro short
positions -- bets on the currency falling -- to a fifth straight
record high in the week ended Jan. 24.
"Although sentiment is still positive, investors are
adjusting their pace and waiting on Europe to set the outlook,"
said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
PORTUGAL SAPS OPTIMISM
Investors were seeing Portugal as the next potential default
after Greece, selling off its stocks and bonds just as yields
began to fall in other highly-indebted euro zone countries that
had been battered by the markets only recently.
Italy faces a more challenging sale of longer-dated debt on
Monday. At Friday's auction, six-month borrowing
costs for Italy dropped below 2 percent to their lowest since
May, while Spanish 10-year debt yields hit their
lowest since November 2010.
European interbank lending rates also declined
on Friday to a 10-month low, down more than 30 basis points
since the ECB's drastic funding operation in December.
With risk appetite improving, investors bought emerging
markets equity and debt funds and U.S. equity, bond and
high-yield funds in the week to Jan. 25, EPFR Global said on
Friday.
After slower-than-expected U.S. growth in the fourth
quarter, data due later on Monday including personal income and
spending will offer more insight into the strength of recovery
in the world's largest economy.
Gold eased after earlier rising to its highest in
more than seven weeks near $1,740 an ounce and rallying nearly 5
percent last week.
Copper also recoiled from a four-month high and a
3.7 percent gain last week, while Brent slipped after
rising nearly 2 percent last week, although supply concerns from
Iran and South Sudan provided support.
U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower in Asia while the 10-year
Japanese government bond yield also dipped closer
to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit two weeks ago.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul; Editing by Alex
Richardson)