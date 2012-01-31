* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.5 pct, heads for near 10 pct
monthly gain
* Yen hits 3-month high vs dollar
* Bonds preferred over equities
* European shares likely rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares and the euro
rose on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
raised hopes that a deal would be reached this week to avoid a
potentially chaotic debt default, but worries over Portugal's
refinancing ability capped gains.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up
around 0.4-0.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 0.5 percent, on track for a monthly gain
of nearly 10 percent after falling in the prior two months.
Optimism over the resilience of the U.S. economy underpinned
some markets, including the Nikkei average which inched
up 0.1 percent, and Korean shares which shrugged off a
surprise fall in industrial output in December to add 0.4
percent.
Asian equities were supported for most of January as central
banks worldwide continued aggressive liquidity pumping steps to
ease fears of credit crunch in Europe, while data painted a less
pessimistic view on the U.S. and German economies.
The swift rally has exposed the markets to the risk of
consolidation as some investors now look to take profits, while
the South Korean data showed Asian exporters remain vulnerable
to weak global demand and any further shocks from Europe.
Talks on the Greek government's debt swap deal with private
bond holders have been slow, but Papademos said negotiators had
made "significant progress", with the aim of having a definitive
agreement by the end of this week.
"After the rally, most Asian assets are undergoing some
consolidation, but there is still hope of some (Greek) agreement
reached," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Asia
ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Global manufacturing surveys to be released on Wednesday are
expected to reinforce the view that many economies are getting
off to a sluggish start in 2012 amid slack demand at home and
abroad.
The weak outlook should ensure many policymakers will stick
to accomodative policies for some time to come, though some
Asian countries such as South Korea are still struggling with
elevated inflation, limiting their ability to take more
aggressive measures to revive growth.
EURO VULNERABLE TECHNICALLY
European leaders agreed on Monday on a permanent euro zone
rescue fund and most endorsed a stricter budget discipline, but
they fell short of reconciling fiscal austerity with growth.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.3186 but was capped
below a 6-1/2-week high of $1.3235. The dollar fell to a
three-month low against the yen of 76.18, approaching a
record low around 75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31.
The one-month option volatility in euro/dollar and the
failure of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index to break above
its 8-month resistance pointed to the euro's downside, Ashraf
Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index Group, said in a
note.
"Even if the Greece secures a Private Sector Initiative deal
and meets its 14.5 billion euro payment on March 20, the fiscal
and growth objectives of the austerity efforts in Athens and
Rome have yet to be mulled by IMF monitors, not to mention the
liquidity difficulties encountered by Portuguese sovereign
bonds," he said.
Portugal's 10-year government bond yield
topped 17 percent on Monday, its highest since the euro was
launched, stoking fears that Lisbon may become the next Athens
in needing a second bailout to avoid bankruptcy.
But Italy, which only recently faced a fierce market attack
on a lack of confidence in its debt management, saw its
longer-term borrowing costs fall to their lowest since October,
as the European Central Bank's ample funding encouraged Italian
banks to buy domestic debt.
"Portugal's spread widened but it didn't really spread to
other peripherals, so things are still quite contained," said
Credit Agricole CIB's Cheung.
Elsewhere, investors' appetite for bonds was strong this
month.
Japanese fund managers raised their average bond allocation
to a record high while cutting their global stock weighting in
January, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Asian credit markets weakened marginally, with spreads on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening by around 3 basis points.
Asian credit markets outside Japan started 2012 strongly,
with issuance of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds
aggregating around $12 billion, compared with $76.2 billion for
all of 2011. JP Morgan Asia Credit Index logged a total return
of 1.775% this month, adding to last year's 4.12% return.
Brent crude rose about half a percent to above $111
on supply concerns, while gold advanced 0.3 percent to
$1,734 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by
Kim Coghill)