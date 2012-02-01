* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.3 pct, Nikkei bucks trend
* Euro dips 0.1 pct, dollar at 3-month low vs yen
* China PMI offers temporary relief
* European shares likely rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 1 Asian stock markets struggled
on Wednesday as weaker U.S. data damped down recent optimism
that the world's largest economy may escape the gloom from the
euro zone debt crisis, while Chinese manufacturing surveys
failed to break the cautious mood.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up
around 0.4-0.6 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent in a volatile session in which
the indexed yo-yoed between positive and negative territory.
Japan's Nikkei average bucked the regional trend to
close up 0.1 percent, as fund managers took the view that
Japanese stocks remain undervalued.
Data from China failed to give markets a decisive lead.
Shares strengthened after the official Purchasing Managers'
Index showed the manufacturing sector expanded modestly in
January, with the index reading inching up to 50.5 from 50.3 in
December, above a 49.5 reading forecast.
But the rise petered out after the release of a separate
private sector survey later. The HSBC final PMI stood at 48.8 in
January, a reading signalling contraction albeit at the slowest
pace in three months.
Oil and copper firmed, however, with Brent crude
rising above $111 a barrel and London copper trading
steady.
"The official January China PMI numbers, on their own, look
better-than-expected, but I think investors are taking this with
a pinch of salt," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist at
Haitong Securities International.
The data hinted the world's second-biggest economy may avoid
a hard landing and a downturn in manufacturing may be bottoming
out. A reading below expectations could have
fuelled concerns that policy makers were not taking sufficient
steps to spur growth and stoked worries about weakening demand.
"The data merely highlights lacklustre growth, as Asia is
the main exporter to Europe, and it will only become clearer
that the European debt woes are having an impact on the real
economy around the world," said Takao Hattori, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
"The probability of the euro zone debt problems turning into
a global financial crisis has receded considerably and the risk
of global growth grinding to a halt is low, but that doesn't
change the main scenario for an economic slowdown generally."
MORE PMI
Earlier, South Korea said its exports unexpectedly fell in
January while exports to the European Union for the Jan. 1-20
period nearly halved from a year ago.
Investors were on their guard ahead of more manufacturing
surveys due later this session, including the euro zone and the
Institute for Supply Management index from the United States.
The euro zone flash inflation for January and U.S. January
employment data from ADP are also due.
The reports were likely to show many economies are seeing a
sluggish start in 2012 amid slowing demand, putting central
banks around the world under pressure to keep an accommodative
policy to support growth.
"Inflation is likely to ease further in the months ahead,
giving central banks room to cut. With cuts priced in,
demand-supply dynamics are more useful in gauging direction,"
said Standard Chartered in a research note.
BONDS FIRM
The dollar matched a three-month low of 76.14 yen
touched on Tuesday. The euro slipped 0.1 percent to
$1.3068 on a lack of concrete progress in Greece's debt
restructuring talks with private bond holders.
Athens struggled to convince foreign lenders it could bridge
a funding shortfall with reforms. A senior Greek banker said the
crucial debt swap deal to avoid a default was largely in place,
but a final accord hinged on Athens showing its determination to
pursue tough measures.
Portugal, which has come under fire from markets recently,
said it has no intention of asking for more funding or extending
its bailout. Lisbon has a far lighter calendar than Athens with
just one payment due this year.
Portuguese government bond yields took a respite from a
recent surge, while Italy and Spain, the other highly indebted
euro zone countries only recently at the centre of market
jitters over their refinancing, saw their debt yields move
further away from peaks deemed unsustainable for the economy.
The 30-year Japanese government bond yield
dropped to a four-month low of 1.890 percent on Wednesday.
"With credit risks still simmering, government bonds of
industrialised countries will likely continue to attract
investors," Hattori said.
Asian credit markets steadied, with spreads on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment grade index narrowing by 4
basis points.
(Additional reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by
Alex Richardson)