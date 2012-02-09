* MSCI Asia ex-Japan trims losses, Nikkei down 0.2 pct
* Euro hits two-month high
* Greece seeks to resolve last sticking point before deal
* Stronger-than-expected China inflation draws muted
reaction
* European shares likely to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 9 Shares struggled but the euro
recovered on Thursday, as markets were left without a clear
direction after Greek political leaders failed again to conclude
a deal for a bailout package, which Athens needs to avoid a
messy debt default.
Talks would continue with one issue left to be resolved, so
a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a
statement.
Greek officials said pension cuts were the sticking point.
Greek political leaders agreed to cut the minimum wage by 22
percent but managed to prevent holiday bonuses from being
scrapped.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
trimmed earlier losses to stand nearly flat at
445.95, after climbing to a six-month high of 446.62 the day
before. The index has gained about 25 percent from an Oct. 4 low
when fears about a Greek default and contagion in the euro zone
were at their peak.
European shares are likely to rise, however, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC-40 to open about 0.1-0.5
percent higher.
"Asian stock markets are resilient, suggesting maybe players
are more confident that Greece's woes will be contained even if
there was a default, as the European Central Bank's aggressive
liquidity provisions have had an enormous impact in stabilising
the markets since the start of the year," said Hirokazu Yuihama,
senior strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, slipping from a
three-month high reached on Wednesday.
The euro hit a two-month high above $1.3300 on
Thursday.
Asian credit markets were cautious, with the spreads on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening by 3 basis points on Thursday.
TIME FOR CORRECTION?
The ECB's generous funding operations in December eased
fears about a credit crunch in Europe, helping to drive down
European interbank lending rates as well as yields on sovereign
debt issued by highly indebted euro zone countries.
A solution to the long-awaited Greek debt restructuring,
after months of wrangling, could spur a rally but profit-taking
may follow because many markets are nearing key resistance.
Volatility is poised to pick up, suggesting the recent
risk-positive sentiment may face a short-term pullback.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, which measures
expected volatility in Wall Street's S&P 500 over the next 30
days, closed at 18.16, near an upper limit of a technical range
between 15.75 and 18.75. A fall towards the lower end would
suggest a continuation of the risk rally, analysts said.
"Short-term plays are moving markets, with the underlying
tone staying bearish because even after a deal is reached, it
takes a long time to resolve Greece's fiscal problems given that
there is no quick remedy for the structural issue," said Xiao
Minjie, chief economist at FuNNeX Asset Management in Tokyo.
"Markets will take cues from positive news supporting U.S.
markets and negative news weighing on the euro zone, and the
best risk hedge under such circumstances is to take profits when
prices rise and hunt for bargains after they drop," he said.
CHINA CPI, CENTRAL BANKS
Reaction was muted on China's faster-than-expected annual
inflation rate of 4.5 percent in January, above a 4.1 percent
rise forecast. The outcome dampened expectations of an imminent
move by the central bank to cut banks' required reserve ratios
(RRR), the level of cash they must hold in reserve.
"This number will probably delay RRR cuts, in fact there's a
lower chance of an RRR cut now. But inflation pressure is still
there, especially since domestic oil prices are higher now. It's
still a concern," said Hao Zhou, economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
The ECB and the Bank of England hold policy meetings later
in the day.
The British central bank is seen adding an extra 50 billion
pounds ($79.09 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases while the
ECB is expected to hold rates steady but may signal it is ready
to cut in March.
"Today's meeting of the Bank of England's MPC may provide
another official boost to market sentiment and global financial
liquidity," Barclays Capital said in a note.
Oil firmed, with Brent up 0.2 percent to $117.43 a
barrel, extending gains for an eighth straight session. U.S.
crude added 0.3 percent to $98.97.
($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Krishna Kumar in Sydney)